3 new Artpark concerts, plus the summer season so far

Artpark has announced three new shows in its already robust summer concert schedule with the addition of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Death Cab for Cutie and Ziggy Marley.

Here are the details:

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, 6 p.m. June 28 (Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater). The band last performed at Artpark in a 2018 sold-out concert. Tickets are $51.50 advance, $56.50 day of show. Carry-in chairs are not permitted for this performance. Opening is Antibalas.

Death Cab For Cutie, 8 p.m. July 11 (Mainstage Theatre). Opening is Illuminati Hotties. Reserved seats are $50 to $90.

Ziggy Marley will perform a live tribute to his father, Bob Marley, at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 (Amphitheater). Opening is Kazayah. Tickets are $19 to $37. Carry-in chairs are permitted in designated areas.