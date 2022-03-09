3 new Artpark concerts, plus the summer season so far

Artpark has announced three new shows in its already robust summer concert schedule with the addition of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Death Cab for Cutie and Ziggy Marley.
Here are the details:
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, 6 p.m. June 28 (Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater). The band last performed at Artpark in a 2018 sold-out concert. Tickets are $51.50 advance, $56.50 day of show. Carry-in chairs are not permitted for this performance. Opening is Antibalas.
Death Cab For Cutie, 8 p.m. July 11 (Mainstage Theatre). Opening is Illuminati Hotties. Reserved seats are $50 to $90.
Ziggy Marley will perform a live tribute to his father, Bob Marley, at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 (Amphitheater). Opening is Kazayah. Tickets are $19 to $37. Carry-in chairs are permitted in designated areas.
Tickets for those three shows go on sale at 10 a.m. March 11 at the Artpark box office (open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays) and ticketmaster.com. More information is available at artpark.net.
Here are the previously announced Artpark concerts. Concerts in the amphitheater increase by $5 the week of the show.
Needtobreathe with Patrick Doney. 7 p.m. May 18 (Mainstage). Reserved seats are $35 to $79.50.
Modest Mouse with the Cribs. 7 p.m. May 27 (Amphitheater). $49.50 advance, $55 day of show. Carry-in chairs are not permitted.
The Head and the Heart with Jade Bird. 7:30 p.m. May 28 (Mainstage). Reserved seats are $29.50 to $79.50.
Lake Street Dive. 7 p.m. May 29 (Amphitheater). Tickets are $49.50 advance, $55 day of show. No carry-in chairs permitted.
Bon Iver. 6:30 p.m. June 7 (Mainstage). Reserved seats are $59.50 to $127; general admission lawn, $39.50. With Bonny Light Horsemen. Tickets purchased for the Bon Iver concert in 2020 are not valid for this date.
Goose. 6 p.m. June 8 (Amphitheater). Tickets are $41.50 in advance, or $49 day of show. Carry-in chairs are not permitted.
CHVRCHES. 8 p.m. June 9 (Mainstage). Reserved seats are $29.50, $39.50 and $49.50.
The War on Drugs. 8 p.m. June 11 (Mainstage). Reserved seats are $39.50, $49.50, $59.50 and $75.
Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown. 6 p.m. June 14 (Amphitheater). Front of stage (standing room) and reserved seats, $42; general admission bowl, $29 (carry-in chairs permitted); general admission lawn, $19 (carry-in chairs permitted).
Patti LaBelle. 6:30 p.m. June 21 (Amphitheater). Front of stage reserved seats, $57; general admission bowl, $37; general admission lawn, $24. Previously purchased tickets dated June 23, 2020, or June 22, 2021, will be honored.
Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket. 6 p.m. July 5 (Amphitheater). Front of stage (standing room), $37; general admission, $15. Tickets for previously scheduled shows on July 7, 2020, and July 6, 2021, will be honored.
Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon. July 12 (Amphitheater). Front of stage (standing room) and reserved seats, $59; general admission bowl, $37; general admission lawn, $19.
Bleachers with Beabadoobee. 7 p.m. July 27 (Amphitheater). General admission, $39.50.
Weird Al Yankovic. 8 p.m. July 29 (Mainstage). Reserved seats are $29.50 to $79.50.
Earth, Wind & Fire. 8 p.m. July 31 (Amphitheater). Front of stage (standing room), $77; general admission bowl, $37; general admission lawn, $19. Previously purchased tickets dated July 18, 2020, or Aug. 5, 2021, will be honored.
Elvis Costello & the Imposters with Nicole Atkins. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 (Amphitheater). $19 to $67. Carry-in chairs are permitted in designated areas.
Jack White. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 (Mainstage). Reserved seats are $85 to $115; general admission lawn, $45. This is a phone-free show.
Dispatch and O.A.R. with Robert Randolph Band and G. Love. 6 p.m. Aug. 23 (Amphitheater). Front of stage (standing room) and reserved seats, $45; general admission, $25 (carry-in chairs permitted).