The Erie County Fair has announced three new concerts by legendary musical acts. Bonus: They are all free with paid fair admission.

The concerts, all held in the Grandstand, are by Chubby Checker on Aug. 9, the Guess Who on Aug. 17 and the Spinners on Aug. 18. Simply buy your admission to the fair and enjoy the concert for free.

The Erie County Fair will be held from Aug. 9-20 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Fair admission tickets go on sale starting July 1, however there is a flash sale with adult admission tickets offered at a discounted rate of $13.50 from 1 to 6 p.m. April 20 at ecfair.org. After that, regular fair admission for adults is $17 online, $20 at the gate. Ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Only credit and debit cards are accepted at the gate.

Those free concerts join three previously announced shows that all require paid tickets:

Fitz and the Tantrums, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Preferred seats are $50, reserved seats are $40 and general admission tickets are $35.

Clint Black with Clay Walker & Tracy Byrd, 6 p.m. Aug. 13. Preferred seats are $55, reserved seats are $45 and general admission seats are $35.

Bailey Zimmerman with Seaforth, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Preferred seats are $50, reserved seats are $40, general admission tickets are $35.

Concert tickets can be purchased online only starting at 9 a.m. June 9 at ecfair.org. If you buy your concert ticket before the day of the show, you'll get free admission to the fair on the day of the show.