It’s only February and the two big summer concert venues – Artpark and Darien Lake – already have announced 20 shows for the season with more to come.

Here’s a look by venue:

450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. Concerts are held outside in the Artpark Amphitheater with indoor seating in the Artpark Mainstage Theater. Tickets are through ticketmaster.com and the Artpark box office. For general Artpark information, visit artpark.net.

May 12: Avett Brothers, 8 p.m. Mainstage.

May 25: Mt. Joy, 7 p.m. Amphitheater.

May 26: Noah Kahan, 7:30 p.m. Amphitheater.

June 7: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, 7 p.m. Amphitheater.

June 10: Buddy Guy, 7:30 p.m. Mainstage.

June 13: Young the Giant with Milky Chance, 6 p.m. Amphitheater.

June 16: Ben Folds, 8 p.m. Mainstage.

June 21: Michael Franti & Spearhead with Tank and the Bangas, 6 p.m. Amphitheater.

July 8: Tori Amos, 8 p.m. Mainstage.

July 11: Barenaked Ladies with Five for Fighting and Del Amitri, 6 p.m. Amphitheater.

July 16: RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles, 7 p.m. Mainstage.

Aug. 17: Parker McCollum, 7:30 p.m. Mainstage.

9993 Alleghany Road, Darien Center. Concerts are held in the outdoor Darien Lake Amphitheater that has covered reserved seats and general admission lawn. Tickets are through livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. Season tickets are also sold. For lawn tickets, outdoor lawn chairs are not permitted, but chairs can be rented as a ticket package (look for the “lawn ticket and lawn chair” option).

June 14: Dave Matthews Band, 7:30 p.m.

June 16: Luke Bryan with Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen, DJ Rock. 7 p.m.

July 14: Kidz Bop, 7 p.m.

July 28: Foreigner with Loverboy, 7 p.m.

Aug. 1: Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4: Fall Out Boy, 6 p.m.

Aug. 9: Pantera, 7 p.m.

Aug. 16: Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeside Event Lawn, Outer Harbor Concert Series

825 Fuhrman Blvd. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. or an hour before the concert. Parking is free in the lots adjacent to the venue and are first come, first served. Tickets are only accepted when purchased through tixr.com.

May 20: Gaslight Anthem with Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe. 7:30 p.m.