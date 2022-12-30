2022: The year in music and the arts

A look back at some of the year's most significant stories in the world of music and the arts.

Transformation of the Albright-Knox

As construction and renovation continued on what will be known as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum when it opens in 2023, the Albright-Knox continues to be in the news.

The Albright-Knox Northland gallery, a temporary satellite in the East Side's Northland Corridor, closed in June with the well-received “In These Truths” exhibit, a celebration of 23 living Black artists, co-curated by artists Edreys Wajed and Altina Cooke, in collaboration with Aaron Ott, the gallery's curator of public art.

A $20 million commitment from New York State, announced in November by Gov. Kathy Hochul, completed the museum’s $230 million capital campaign, the largest for a cultural institution in Western New York. A study by the UB Regional Institute projected the newly constructed and renovated AKG Art Museum’s annual economic impact on the state would increase from $24 million to $47 million, and annual attendance from 135,000 to between 185,000 and 205,000. "Words cannot describe how excited my team and I are to welcome Western New Yorkers back to their hometown museum in May 2023," Janne Siren, the museum's director, said in November.

Buffalo professor calls out Johnny Depp for plagiarism; Depp sues

In May, Rolling Stone reported that Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck’s “Sad (expletive) Parade” appeared to share numerous lyric lines with “Hobo Ben,” a folk poem performed by Slim Wilson and recorded by folklorist and University at Buffalo Distinguished Professor Bruce Jackson in 1964, later included in Jackson’s 1974 tome “Get Your (expletive) in the Water and Swim Like Me” and a 1976 audio release.

“Frankly, I’m really pissed off that Johnny Depp, who doesn’t need the money, would take these lines verbatim and give no credit,” Jackson told The News at the time.

In October, Depp and Beck filed a lawsuit against Jackson, suing for unspecified damages, attorneys fees and a declaration they have not committed copyright infringement.

Controversy plagues Shea’s

In August, a letter signed by 25 of the 28 staff members at Shea’s Performing Arts Center contained allegations of a toxic work environment overseen by a president prone to bullying and verbally abusive behavior. Thus began a period of turmoil that would ultimately see Michael Murphy ousted as Shea’s president.

Initially, Murphy was put on a six-week leave of absence, with five board members resigning. When Murphy was reinstated in late August, it came with a change of job responsibilities that removed him from the day-to-day supervision of operations.

After Murphy was terminated following a special meeting of the board in October, he sued, claiming to be a victim of discrimination. In late November, Shea’s countered, filing court documents stating that ”direct disobedience of directions" from trustees of Shea's Performing Arts Center, and not bigotry, led to Murphy's firing as president.

Hoping to put months of controversy behind it, Shea’s named eight new trustees to the board and announced the formation of a committee to lead the center’s search for a new president.

Public art healing old wounds in Niagara Falls

In late October, a project initiated by the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area found four new murals appearing within a week on the stretch of Main Street between the Public Library and the Underground Railroad Heritage Center – an area largely populated by abandoned buildings and bereft of new businesses.

Heritage Area Executive Director Sara Capen said of the ongoing public art project that building “a sense of renewed hope in the history, the landscape and the culture of Niagara Falls” is necessary in the face of the continuing loss of physical representations of that history.

Black musicians react to Tops shooting

In the wake of the May 14 racist mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, the region came to symbolize poverty and neglect rooted in “white flight” and institutionalized racist practices. And Black musicians were clear and consistent in calling it out.

For many of them, grief is infused with anger over how vulnerable the victims were, thanks to what a recent study from University at Buffalo researchers called “the marginalizing of the East Side.”

“We sit here and pretend, really,” musician Walter Kemp 3 said. “Yeah, I guess 80% or even 90% of us are good neighbors. But that 10% that’s not made up of good neighbors can cause hell on earth. ...

“This particular monster, this shooter, wasn’t from Buffalo, but there are white supremacist clubs and groups right here in and around Buffalo, too. It’s an open secret."

Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective expands its reach

Dawn Martin Berry-Walker, daughter of the late jazz bassist, community activist and educator Pappy Martin, has made it her life’s mission to nurture our city’s deep roots in the tradition of jazz. Berry-Walker oversees the Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival – the 27th edition of which took place on the side lawn of the Buffalo Museum of Science in July – as well as the annual John Coltrane Festival, held in September, and the Love Supreme School of Music.

This year, beneath the banner “Celebrating Women in Jazz,” Berry-Walker and the Collective expanded their reach with events in Niagara Falls and a renewed commitment and expanded staff at the Love Supreme School of Music, which offers free lessons and tutelage to Buffalo’s underserved communities.

Cobblestone District - Outer Harbor corridor

The corridor connecting the Cobblestone District to the Outer Harbor continued to add businesses and host events, suggesting what a fully revitalized corridor region might look like.

After 27 years in the Theatre District, Club Marcella relocated to a 9,720-square-foot entertainment complex at 106 Michigan St. adjacent to the Cobblestone District. Marcella joined a bustling group of entertainment-based businesses, including Buffalo Iron Works. Further down the corridor, Buffalo RiverWorks, Duende and Silo City all consistently brought people to the neighborhood. In May, developer Sam Savarino announced plans to turn the second floor of the DL&W Terminal into a waterfront music venue.

At the Outer Harbor, a summer concert series presented six large-scale shows on its Lakeside Lawn temporary venue, as work continued on the construction of a $13 million permanent amphitheater slated to open in 2024.

Saying goodbye to the New Phoenix Theatre, the Tralf

In March, Tom Barone, who operated the Tralf Music Hall for two decades with his wife, Bonnie, announced his retirement. The Tralf then closed for an ongoing remodeling project. The venue’s future is now in the hands of Legacy Development, which owns the building at 622 Main St., and its president, Frank Chinnici.

Over the summer, another landmark of the Buffalo arts community closed. Richard Lambert, who ran the New Phoenix Theatre Company at 95 Johnson Park for three decades, closed the theater and retired to St. Petersburg, Fla., leaving a hole in the heart of the Buffalo theater scene.

Music is Art turns 20, Goo Goo Dolls mark a banner year

Robby Takac’s baby is all grown up now. The inaugural Music is Art Festival, held at the corner of Franklin and Allen streets in 2002, had two stages and a few dozen bands and artists. When Music is Art celebrated its 20th anniversary in September, more than 200 bands and artists performed on 21 stages in and around Buffalo RiverWorks.

Review: At KeyBank Center, a love fest between the Goo Goo Dolls and Buffalo From the first chord of “Yeah, I Like You,” through an hour and 45-minute set, bassist Robby Takac and singer-guitarist John Rzeznik, with the assistance of their backing band, showcased the working-class energy and spirit of Buffalo, and the crowd was not short on appreciation.

Takac was also busy with the Goo Goo Dolls as he and band co-founder John Rzeznik produced and released the album “Chaos in Bloom,” and launched a successful tour including a Sept. 24 homecoming show at KeyBank Center. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarcz declared the date “Goo Goo Dolls Day in Buffalo.” The band finishes the year with a free New Year’s Eve show at the Seneca Niagara Casino.

Remembering members of the music and arts community we’ve lost this year

Jerry Livingston, revered funk, jazz and gospel bassist; Stevin Carrol, singer with Buffalo’s all-star Beatles ensemble PastMasters; JJ Alfieri, club owner, film producer and actor; PJ Barbalato, longtime doorman and “the face of Nietzsche’s”; actors Al Garrison, Jr., Fisher Gregory Allen, and Ernest Griffin, all longtime associates of the Paul Robeson Theatre; Tess Spangler, the “grand dame of Buffalo theater”; television and commercial actor Bill Brown; Don Jenczka, organist and music director; Rob Dziechcirz, actor and longtime associate of Desiderio's Dinner Theatre; Jennifer Orr, member of Buffalo String Works development committee, burlesque dancer, comedian and former Shea’s publicist; and Tilke Hill, actress, filmmaker and writer.