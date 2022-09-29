12 concerts that offer fall delights for music lovers

Summer 2022 found the live music industry making its first major steps toward a return to normalcy after two years of pandemic-induced struggle. Though the science hadn’t changed much, for the concert aficionado and the performing artist alike, the theme of the past summer was, "That’s it, we can’t take any more, we need to gather and celebrate the power of live music again." And so, the majority of them did just that.

The fall continues that trend, with a full roster of musical delights, the majority of them in the mid-sized theaters, concert halls and clubs where a broad array of outstanding artists working in genres from jazz to jam-band and folk to freaked-out experimental rock will offer their wares for a fair price.

Here are some highlights.

Wynton Marsalis, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at University at Buffalo Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre. An icon in traditional and modern jazz, Wynton Marsalis brings the fire that was his birthright as a member of a large and talented New Orleans family to bear on his role as a curator of jazz history. Through his work as leader of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Marsalis preserves the legacy of America’s music - jazz - while simultaneously pushing the envelope via the talents of this remarkable Orchestra. A perfect way to ease into the fall. Tickets are $44 to $72.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Nick Mason, a founding member of Pink Floyd, and his band – Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, former Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken – are making the rounds to complete tour dates twice postponed by the pandemic. The critically lauded band concentrates on the experimental, psychedelic and influential music that Pink Floyd wrote and recorded before the 1973 release “Dark Side of the Moon” made the band a massive crossover success. Tickets start at $106.

Mikaela Davis, 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Rec Room. The Rochester native is a virtuoso with considerable classical music chops as well as a rock songwriter and bandleader with a talent for improvisational forays. Performances with the likes of Bob Weir, Circles Around the Sun, Bon Iver and Lake Street Dive helped to spread awareness of her talents among a broad fan base, one that has embraced Davis’ work with her band, Southern Star. Tickets are $28.50.

Kurt Vile, 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Asbury Hall, Babeville. The revered singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer brings his self-described “fried and sizzled pop” to Asbury Hall, with Julia Shapiro of Chastity Belt. Tickets are $30/$35.

Moe.Queous, 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Town Ballroom. A Buffalo-born jam band mash-up yields a supergroup comprised of Moe’s Al Schnier and Vin Amico and Mike Gantzer, Evan McPhaden and Rob Houk of Aqueous. This should get good and weird! Tickets are $29.

Fernway, 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Buffalo Iron Works. The much buzzed-about Buffalo indie band brings its fourth Halloween celebration to Iron Works with Roy G. Biv, Amateur Hockey Club, the Safest Ledge and Vertigo Child. Tickets are $15/$20.

Snapcase, 5 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Rec Room. The Buffalo hardcore legends come home to celebrate the release of their new 144-page visual memoir, “Optic,” which traces the bands history in photographs. Also performing are Against All Hope, Cinderblock, Exhibition, Spaced and Smash ’n’ Grab. Tickets are $20.

Ray LaMontagne, 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. One of the finest songwriters in modern alternative and indie music returns to Buffalo – the scene of several memorable shows in the past – for a stop on his “Monovision Tour.” Lily Meola opens. Tickets are $50 - $119.

Celebrating David Bowie, 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Town Ballroom. A group of legends gathers to celebrate the most legendary of them all. Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote, Jeffrey Gaines and Spacehog bassist/vocalist Royston Langdon will delve deeply into the catalog of the Thin White Duke. Tickets are $49.50 (general) to $199 (VIP).

Bruce Hornsby, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at UB Center for the Arts. Hornsby and his stellar band return to UBCFA with an outstanding new album, ‘’Flicted,” in tow. Tickets are $44 - $59.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor, 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Town Ballroom. One of the leading lights in post-rock, Godspeed You! Black Emperor creates long-form electric chamber music that sits comfortably above and to the left of mainstream culture. There’s really no other band quite like them. Tickets are $30.

Habib Koite & Bamada, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Mary Seaton Room, Kleinhans Music Hall. A massive star in Africa, Habib Koite, who hails from Mali on the western part of the continent, is a guitarist, singer and songwriter of profound virtuosity whose music effortlessly blends African traditionalism with folk and rock influences. This is a rare opportunity to experience a visionary artist in a beautiful and intimate environment. Tickets are $37.