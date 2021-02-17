WNY Refugee Film Festival depicts the 'reel' reality of refugees

Forman’s pitch ultimately became a full-length documentary, “New Homeland.” It was shot in the summer of 2017 at Camp Pathfinder and will be screened at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 as part of the Western New York Refugee Film Festival, an annual (and this year, virtual) event run by Journey’s End Refugee Services.

“New Homeland” follows a group of preteen and teenage boys – each of whom recently resettled with their families in Canada – as they travel by bus and boat to Camp Pathfinder. They learn to canoe and fish and make a campfire – activities that could be called survival skills for many. But for these kids, who come from Syria and Iraq, where they experienced the violence of war, these skills are something more: They’re an opportunity to become Canadian kids.

Don’t underestimate how challenging that is. Some of the parents struggle with sending their sons to camp – the separation, even briefly and in a safe country, is excruciating. Some of the kids struggle to develop trust, and have to work hard within themselves to find the strength to unwrap their inner child and play like kids. One boy simply can’t let go of the defense mechanisms he needed to survive in his home country, and so he is sent home.

But for most, it works. Most find a happiness that permeates the film.