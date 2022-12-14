 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where to watch 'It's a Wonderful Life' on the big screen in Buffalo

1946: "It's A Wonderful Life" (copy)

James Stewart and Donna Reed are pictured in the 1946 classic “It’s A Wonderful Life,” which can be seen on the big screen throughout the Buffalo area this holiday season.

It's hard to think of the holiday season without the beloved Frank Capra film "It's a Wonderful Life."

But we would not have that holiday tradition to look forward to if not for a lapsed copyright. The film's underwhelming showing at the box office and mixed reviews upon its 1946 release led it to fade away from public view despite five Academy Award nominations. But when its copyright expired, the film fell into public domain allowing it to be freely broadcast on television. That's how it found generations of new audiences and became the holiday tradition it is today.

The story of Clarence the angel (played by Henry Travis) trying to get his wings back by helping a distraught man (James Stewart) see the meaning of his life, was named the most inspirational American film of all time by the American Film Institute and was added to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 1990, among its many accolades.

"It's a Wonderful Life" has multiple screenings at local theaters through Christmas. Here's the schedule:

Dec. 16: 7:30 p.m. at the Screening Room Cinema and Arts Cafe, Boulevard Mall (Alberta Drive entrance).

Dec. 17: 7:30 p.m. Screening Room Cinema and Arts Cafe.

Dec. 18: 3:30 p.m. Dipson Amherst Theatre (3500 Main St.), Regal Elmwood Center, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit and Regal Walden Galleria.

Dec. 20: 7:30 p.m. Screening Room Cinema and Arts Cafe.

Dec. 21: 7 p.m. Dipson Amherst Theatre, Regal Elmwood Center, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit and Regal Walden Galleria.

Dec. 22: 7:30 p.m. Screening Room Cinema and Arts Cafe.

Dec. 23: 7:30 p.m. Screening Room Cinema and Arts Cafe.

Looking for other holiday films? The Aurora Theatre (673 Main St., East Aurora) continues its free family holiday movie program with "The Polar Express" at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 and "White Christmas" at 11 a.m. Dec. 18.

After serving in WWII, actor Jimmy Steward accepted the role in the holiday classic, "It's a Wonderful Life." The CNN special "Tis the Season: The Holidays on Screen" premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
