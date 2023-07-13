These movies are scheduled to open and play this week at Buffalo-area movie theaters.

Opening

“The Miracle Mile.” There’s just one dream for the women of Ballygar to taste freedom: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes.

“Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One.” Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

“Psycho-Pass: Providence.” Anime sci-fi film about Chief Inspector of the Public Security Bureau Akane Tsunemori who investigates the death of a professor whose research papers could shake Japan’s government and the Sibyl System.

Listings by theater

AMC Maple Ridge 8. 4276 Maple Road, Amherst (716-833-9545). “Elemental,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

AMC Market Arcade 8. 639 Main St. (716-803-6250). “The Blackening,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Aurora Theatre. 673 Main St., East Aurora. (716-652-1660). “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One.”

Dipson Amherst Theatre. 3500 Main St. (716-834-7655). “Asteroid City,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One.”

Dipson Capitol Theatre. 720 Builders Way, Niagara Falls (716-787-8720). “Elemental,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Dipson Flix Stadium 10. 4901 Transit Road, Lancaster (716-668-1888). “Elemental,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.”

Dipson McKinley Mall. McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell (716-824-3479). “Elemental,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Joy Ride,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One.”

Hamburg Palace Theatre. 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg (716-649-2295). “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,”

Joylan Theatre. 11 W. Main St., Springville (716-592-7402). “Sound of Freedom.”

North Park Theatre. 1428 Hertel Ave. (716-836-7411). “Persian Lessons,” “Psycho-Pass: Providence.”

Regal Elmwood. 2001 Elmwood Ave. (844-462-7342). “Asteroid City,” “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Maaveeran,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Regal Quaker Crossing. 3450 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park. (844-462-7342). “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “The Lesson,” “The Little Mermaid,” The Miracle Mile,” “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning — Part One,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Regal Transit Center. 6707 Transit Road (844-462-7342). “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “The Little Mermaid,” “The Miracle Club,” “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning — Part One,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Regal Walden Galleria. Cheektowaga (844-462-7342). “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Psycho-Pass: Providence.” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Transit Drive-In. 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport (716-625-8535). Screen 1: “Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” Screen 2: “Insidious: The Red Door,” and “No Hard Feelings.” Screen 3: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Screen 4: “Elemental” and “The Little Mermaid.” Screen 5: “Joy Ride” and “The Blackening.” Also, July 13: “Terrors at the Drive-In” with “Stephen King’s Pet Sematary” and “Carrie” (1976).