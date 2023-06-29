Following are the movies scheduled to open and play at Buffalo-area movie theaters starting June 30.

Opening

“Every Body.” Focuses on three individuals who overcame shame, secrecy and unauthorized surgery throughout their childhoods to enjoy successful adulthoods.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.

“Joy Ride.” Four Asian-American friends bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are, while they travel through Asia.

“Past Lives.” Two connected childhood friends are reunited decades later for one fateful week.

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kracken.” Animated feature about a shy teen who learns she comes from a fabled royal family of legendary sea krakens.

Listings by theater

AMC Maple Ridge 8. 4276 Maple Road, Amherst (716-833-9545). “Elemental,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kracken,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

AMC Market Arcade 8. 639 Main St. (716-803-6250). “The Blackening,” “The Flash,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kracken,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Aurora Theatre. 673 Main St., East Aurora. (716-652-1660). “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Dipson Amherst Theatre. 3500 Main St. (716-834-7655). “Asteroid City,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Past Lives.”

Dipson Capitol Theatre. 720 Builders Way, Niagara Falls (716-787-8720). “Asteroid City,” “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kracken,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Dipson Flix Stadium 10. 4901 Transit Road, Lancaster (716-668-1888). “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kracken,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Dipson McKinley Mall. McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell (716-824-3479). “Elemental,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kracken,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Hamburg Palace Theatre. 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg (716-649-2295). “Asteroid City.”

Joylan Theatre. 11 W. Main St., Springville (716-592-7402). “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

North Park Theatre. 1428 Hertel Ave. (716-836-7411). “Asteroid City.”

Regal Elmwood. 2001 Elmwood Ave. (844-462-7342). “Asteroid City,” “The Blackening,” “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kracken,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Spy,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Regal Quaker Crossing. 3450 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park. (844-462-7342). “About My Father,” “Asteroid City,” “The Boogeyman,” “Elemental,” “Every Body,” “The Flash,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Joy Ride,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Past Lives,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kracken,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Regal Transit Center. 6707 Transit Road (844-462-7342). “About My Father,” “Asteroid City,” “Elemental,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Past Lives,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kracken,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Regal Walden Galleria. Cheektowaga (844-462-7342). “Asteroid City,” “The Blackening,” “The Boogeyman,” “Elemental,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kracken,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Transit Drive-In. 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport (716-625-8535). Screen 1: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Screen 2: “Elemental” and “The Little Mermaid.” Screen 3: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” and “No Hard Feelings.” Screen 4: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Screen 5: “Transformers: Rise of the Beast” and “The Flash.”