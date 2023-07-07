These movies are scheduled to open and play this week at Buffalo-area movie theaters.

Opening

“Insidious: The Red Door.” In the fifth release in the horror film franchise, the Lambert family has to go deeper into The Further to put their demons to rest.

“Sound of Freedom.” Jim Caviezel stars in the true story of a federal agent who quits his job to find a girl held by child traffickers.

Listings by theater

AMC Maple Ridge 8. 4276 Maple Road, Amherst (716-833-9545). “Elemental,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

AMC Market Arcade 8. 639 Main St. (716-803-6250). “The Blackening,” “The Flash,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Aurora Theatre. 673 Main St., East Aurora. (716-652-1660). “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Dipson Amherst Theatre. 3500 Main St. (716-834-7655). “Asteroid City,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Past Lives.”

Dipson Capitol Theatre. 720 Builders Way, Niagara Falls (716-787-8720). “Asteroid City,” “Elemental,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Dipson Flix Stadium 10. 4901 Transit Road, Lancaster (716-668-1888). “Elemental,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Dipson McKinley Mall. McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell (716-824-3479). “Elemental,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Joy Ride,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.”

Hamburg Palace Theatre. 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg (716-649-2295). “Asteroid City.”

Joylan Theatre. 11 W. Main St., Springville (716-592-7402). “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

North Park Theatre. 1428 Hertel Ave. (716-836-7411). “Asteroid City,” Friday through Tuesday. “Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture,” Sunday and Monday. “Psycho-Pass: Providence” (subtitled), Tuesday and next Thursday. “Persian Lessons,” Wednesday and next Thursday.

Regal Elmwood. 2001 Elmwood Ave. (844-462-7342). “Asteroid City,” “The Blackening,” “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Neeyat,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Regal Quaker Crossing. 3450 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park. (844-462-7342). “Asteroid City,” “Elemental,” “Every Body,” “The Flash,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “The Lesson,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Past Lives,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Regal Transit Center. 6707 Transit Road (844-462-7342). “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Past Lives,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Regal Walden Galleria. Cheektowaga (844-462-7342). “The Blackening,” “The Boogeyman,” “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Joy Ride,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” “Sound of Freedom,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Transit Drive-In. 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport (716-625-8535). Screen 1: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Screen 2: “Elemental” and “The Little Mermaid.” Screen 3: “Insidious: The Red Door,” and “No Hard Feelings.” Screen 4: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Screen 5: “Joy Ride” and “The Blackening.” Also, next Thursday: “Terrors at the Drive-In” with “Stephen King’s Pet Sematary” and “Carrie” (1976).