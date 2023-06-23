Following are the movies scheduled to open and play at Buffalo-area movie theaters starting Friday.

Opening

“Asteroid City.” All-star cast appears in Wes Anderson’s newest film about a play within a movie.

“God is a Bullet.” When a detective finds his ex-wife murdered and his daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult, he quits his job and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the leader.

“No Hard Feelings.” On the brink of losing her house, Maddie takes a job trying to bring an introverted 19-year-old out of his shell before college.

Listings by theater

AMC Maple Ridge 8. 4276 Maple Road, Amherst (716-833-9545). “The Blackening,” “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

AMC Market Arcade 8. 639 Main St. (716-803-6250). “The Blackening,” “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Aurora Theatre. 673 Main St., East Aurora. (716-652-1660). “Book Club: The Next Chapter.”

Dipson Amherst Theatre. 3500 Main St. (716-834-7655). “Asteroid City,” “The Flash,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Also, 7 p.m. Monday, “Grateful Dead: Meet up at the Movies.”

Dipson Capitol Theatre. 720 Builders Way, Niagara Falls (716-787-8720). “The Blackening,” “The Boogeyman,” “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Dipson Flix Stadium 10. 4901 Transit Road, Lancaster (716-668-1888). “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.” Also, “Grateful Dead: Meet up at the Movies, 1 p.m. Saturday.

Dipson McKinley Mall. McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell (716-824-3479). “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Hamburg Palace Theatre. 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg (716-649-2295). “The Flash.”

Joylan Theatre. 11 W. Main St., Springville (716-592-7402). “The Flash.”

North Park Theatre. 1428 Hertel Ave. (716-836-7411). “Asteroid City.” Also, “Pom Poko” at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Regal Elmwood. 2001 Elmwood Ave. (844-462-7342). “Adipurush,” “Asteroid City,” “The Blackening,” “The Boogeyman,” “Elemental,” “Fast X,” “The Flash,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” ”The Last Rider,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.” Also, “Grateful Dead: Meet up at the Movies,” 2 p.m. Saturday.

Regal Quaker Crossing. 3450 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park. (844-462-7342). “About My Father,” “Asteroid City,” “The Blackening,” “The Boogeyman,” “Elemental,” “Fast X,” “The Flash,” “God is a Bullet,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.” Also, “Grateful Dead: Meet up at the Movies,” 2 p.m. Saturday.

Regal Transit Center. 6707 Transit Road (844-462-7342). “About My Father,” “Asteroid City,” “The Blackening,” “The Boogeyman,” “Elemental,” “Fast X,” “The Flash,” “God is a Bullet,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “The Super Mario Brothers Movie,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.” Also, “Grateful Dead: Meet up at the Movies,” 2 p.m. Saturday.

Regal Walden Galleria. Cheektowaga (844-462-7342). “Adipurush,” “Asteroid City,” “The Blackening,” “The Boogeyman,” “Elemental,” “Fast X,” “The Flash,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Little Mermaid,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.”

Transit Drive-In. 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport (716-625-8535). Screen 1: “Elemental” and “The Little Mermaid.” Screen 2: “The Flash” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beast.” Screen 3: “Transformers: Rise of the Beast” and “The Flash.” Screen 4: “Elemental” and “The Little Mermaid.” Screen 5: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “No Hard Feelings.”