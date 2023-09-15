These movies are scheduled to open and play in Buffalo-area movie theaters starting Sept. 15.

Opening“Camp Hideout.” After a troubled teen steals an important item from two big city goons, he hides in a church summer camp.

“A Haunting in Venice.” In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. When one of the guests is murdered, it is up to him to uncover the murderer. Starring Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh and Tina Fey.

“The Inventor.” Inventing flying contraptions, war machines and studying cadavers, Leonardo da Vinci tackles the meaning of life in this stop-motion animated film.

“Outlaw Johnny Black.” Michael Jai White plays Johnny Black, who vows to gun down the man who murdered his father and becomes a wanted man in the process.

“The Retirement Plan.” When Ashley and her young daughter get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to estranged father. Starring Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman and Ashley Greene.

Listings by theaterAMC Maple Ridge 8. 4276 Maple Road, Amherst (716-833-9545). “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Bottoms,” “Equalizer 3,” “Gran Turismo,” “Haunted Mansion,” “A Haunting in Venice,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” “The Nun II,” “Oppenheimer.”

AMC Market Arcade 8. 639 Main St. (716-803-6250). “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Equalizer 3,” “Gran Turismo,” “The Inventor,” “A Haunting in Venice,” “The Nun II,” “Oppenheimer,” “The Retirement Plan,” “Talk to Me,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Aurora Theatre. 673 Main St., East Aurora. (716-652-1660). “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.”

Dipson Amherst Theatre. 3500 Main St. (716-834-7655). “Equalizer 3,” “A Haunting in Venice,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.” Also, “Rain Man,” 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. “Sleepwalkers,” 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Sept. 21.

Dipson Capitol Theatre. 720 Builders Way, Niagara Falls (716-787-8720). “Barbie,” “Camp Hideout,” “Equalizer 3,” “Haunted Mansion,” “A Haunting in Venice,” “Jawan,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” “The Nun II,” “Outlaw Johnny Black,” “The Retirement Plan,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Also, “Rain Man,” 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Dipson Flix Stadium 10. 4901 Transit Road, Lancaster (716-668-1888). “Barbie,” “Equalizer 3,” “Haunted Mansion,” “A Haunting in Venice,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” “The Nun II,” “Oppenheimer,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Dipson McKinley Mall. McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell (716-824-3479).“Barbie,” “Equalizer 3,” “A Haunting in Venice,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” “The Nun II.”

Hamburg Palace Theatre. 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg (716-649-2295). “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.”

Joylan Theatre. 11 W. Main St., Springville (716-592-7402). “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.”

North Park Theatre. 1428 Hertel Ave. (716-836-7411). “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.”

Regal Elmwood. 2001 Elmwood Ave. (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Bottoms,” “Equalizer 3,” “Gran Turismo,” “A Haunting in Venice,” “The Inventor,” “Jawan,” “Mark Anthony,” “Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” “The Nun II,” “Oppenheimer,” “The Retirement Plan.” Also, Noon Saturday “Batman Begins,” 3:15 p.m. Saturday “The Dark Knight,” and 6:45 p.m. Saturday, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Also, “Rain Man,” 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Regal Quaker Crossing. 3450 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park. (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Bottoms,” “Camp Hideout,” “Equalizer 3,” “Haunted Mansion,” “A Haunting in Venice,” “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” “The Nun II,” “Oppenheimer,” “The Retirement Plan,” “Strays,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Also, “Noon Saturday “Batman Begins,” 3:15 p.m. Saturday “The Dark Knight,” and 6:45 p.m. Saturday, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Also, “Rain Man,” 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Regal Transit Center. 6707 Transit Road (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Camp Hideout,” “Equalizer 3,” “Gran Turismo,” “Haunted Mansion,” “A Haunting in Venice,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Jawan,” “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” “The Nun II,” “Oppenheimer,” “The Retirement Plan,” “Sound of Freedom.” Also, Noon Saturday “Batman Begins,” 3:15 p.m. Saturday “The Dark Knight,” and 6:45 p.m. Saturday, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Also, “Rain Man,” 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Regal Walden Galleria. Cheektowaga (844-462-7342). “Barbie,” “Blue Beetle,” “Bottoms,” “Equalizer 3,” “Gran Turismo,” “A Haunting in Venice,” “The Inventor,” “Jawan,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” “The Nun II,” “Oppenheimer,” “Outlaw Johnny Black,” “The Retirement Plan,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Also, Noon Saturday “Batman Begins,” 3:15 p.m. Saturday “The Dark Knight,” and 6:45 p.m. Saturday, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Also, “Rain Man,” 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday.