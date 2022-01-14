West Seneca native follows his calling as stuntman, storyteller and filmmaker

Ryan Monolopolus was 10 years old when his Uncle Rick took him to see “Spider-Man” in 2002. The youngster watched as teenage Peter Parker (played by Tobey Maguire) was bitten by a spider and grew abilities to become Spider-Man. He saw him battle it out with Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). And he took it to heart when Uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson) told young Peter that “With great power comes great responsibility.”
“I remember that line and thinking that maybe I could be destined to do something great,” the West Seneca native recalled. “And after seeing the film, I knew at some level I wanted to work in the film industry.”
Twenty years later, Monolopolus was back in a movie theater with his uncle and other relatives watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in early January. But this time, he was watching as a member of the film’s stunt team.
“When his name came on the credits, we all clapped and hooted,” said Rick Woody, the proud uncle who unknowingly started his nephew on his career path by taking him to see multiple Marvel films as a kid. “I have to admit I’m a little shocked that I had that big of an impact on him. I thought we just went to the movies.”
Monolopolus said it was important to see the film with his family, specifically his Uncle Rick. “To have them there for the movie felt full circle; truly rewarding. They gave me my foundation and support growing up and their support as I pursued this dream. Now I had the chance to share a career milestone with them, all together. I think it made them proud to see our family name on screen.”
The film is the latest accomplishment for Monolopolus, whose busy, multilayered career utilizes his unique skill set of writing, directing, acting, stunts, content development, mixed-martial arts, motion-controlled robotics and more that has taken him on projects around the world. (He was heading to Bulgaria to direct an international production.)
Monolopolus spent six weeks working on “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at the massive studio outside of Atlanta where multiple Marvel movies have been filmed. He was a member of the team that worked with the actors, especially Dafoe, who he called “humble, knowledgeable and nice.”
Like all stunt work, he explained, the process goes beyond the action sequences. “We don’t come in just to perform stunts. We are working collaboratively with the actor to create a character and how the character moves, falls and fights,” he said.
Equally important for Monolopolus was the chance to work with masters of the trade. “It was my first step working with the Marvel team which is a great milestone for me. I worked directly under some of the best stunt performers in the industry,” he said. “I’m humbled to be part of such a great team.”
While “Spider-Man: No Way Home” may be the biggest project he has worked on, you would be surprised at how often you may have seen his work – especially on television.
For more than three years, he has been the primary stunt double for actor Matt Czuchry who stars as Dr. Conrad Hawkins on the hit Fox series “The Resident.”
“They’ve blown me up five times on the show,” Monolopolus laughed.
He has performed on various episodes of “The Walking Dead” since Season 9 and is part of the stunt ensemble team that was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award in 2018 and 2019. For the current – and final – season, he did stunts for the character of Alden and some of his zombie creature work will be seen in episodes to air.
“I love creature performance because it is acting work that uses your whole body,” he said. The role also gave him an opportunity to have a laugh about his childhood.
“As a kid my dad would yell at me for crawling around on all fours, now I get paid for doing it on TV,” he said. Footage on his website shows him running on all fours – in street clothes no less – with impressive, animal-like speed.
It’s all a long road from being a kid making movies in his backyard to contributing to some of the biggest projects in film, television and beyond. He did it, he said, by moving forward no matter how many times he heard “no.”
“I was working to figure it out on my own. I didn’t go to the traditional film schools. I propagated my own career by telling my own stories,” he said. “ ‘Spider-Man’ is a validation of the last decade spending sleepless nights and working for free; driving and flying myself to other cities for opportunities.”
Monolopolus graduated from West Seneca West High School and then the University at Buffalo in 2013 with degrees in media production and sociology. His first feature documentary, “Recovery,” made while he was at UB, told the inspiring story of the traumatic brain injury and recovery of West Seneca resident Matthew Faulkner. His 2013 short, “Before Christmas” won six awards including best director at the Holiday 48 Hour Film Festival in New York. He also co-created the TV series “64 Over 8” (2016), which streamed on Amazon Studios.
Greatly influencing the trajectory of his career – most obviously in his stunt and action work – has been his lifelong practice of Filipino martial arts since the age of 4 with Buffalo Datu Tim Hartman who he fought with on the USA sports martial arts team. He used those skills to teach martial arts to actors in Buffalo and New York City, eventually being asked to perform stunts himself, which he has been doing for seven years now.
Shortly after college, Monolopolus left Buffalo for Atlanta after hearing about the possibility of film work. “I packed up my car, brought my things and just showed up. I would just figure it out. If it works, it works. I got on my first set and figured it out.”
Beyond “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and multiple television shows, Atlanta is also home to RiTE Studios where he has a slate of films in development including the psychological thriller “Regression,” which would be his first theatrical feature film.
“The awesome thing about where my career is now is that I have the opportunity to work on a lot of different shows, TV and film and to do my own directing.”
His long-term goal is to bring stories to the world through writing, directing and producing, adding he has strong intentions to bring a film back to Buffalo, including one he is writing about his late grandfather.
“I’m a big kid who just wants to tell stories,” he said, adding stories have the power to change lives. And again, Monolopolus is thinking in terms of full circle by looking at supporting storytelling voices outside of Hollywood.
“I want to bring out the stories of the kid in the backyard in Buffalo.”