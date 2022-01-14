West Seneca native follows his calling as stuntman, storyteller and filmmaker

Ryan Monolopolus was 10 years old when his Uncle Rick took him to see “Spider-Man” in 2002. The youngster watched as teenage Peter Parker (played by Tobey Maguire) was bitten by a spider and grew abilities to become Spider-Man. He saw him battle it out with Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). And he took it to heart when Uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson) told young Peter that “With great power comes great responsibility.”

“I remember that line and thinking that maybe I could be destined to do something great,” the West Seneca native recalled. “And after seeing the film, I knew at some level I wanted to work in the film industry.”

Twenty years later, Monolopolus was back in a movie theater with his uncle and other relatives watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in early January. But this time, he was watching as a member of the film’s stunt team.

“When his name came on the credits, we all clapped and hooted,” said Rick Woody, the proud uncle who unknowingly started his nephew on his career path by taking him to see multiple Marvel films as a kid. “I have to admit I’m a little shocked that I had that big of an impact on him. I thought we just went to the movies.”