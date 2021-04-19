Variety of films highlight 2021 Jewish Film Festival

Silverman said going virtual because of Covid-19 is proving more popular than expected. Just two people out of 125 expressed dissatisfaction last year in a questionnaire.

"In fact, we may have a hard time going back to the theaters," Silverman said.

Silverman said he's excited to start the festival at the drive-in. "We will have the large screen feel again. That is something people have been missing, so at least we can have it for that one showing," he said.

Films and times

Here are the films that will be shown in the virtual screenings. Each is available to be seen within a 72-hour time period as noted.

"Aulcie" (USA, 75 minutes, not rated). The story of Aulcie Perry, a basketball legend from Harlem who led Maccabi Tel Aviv in 1977 to an upset win in the European Championship, converted to Judaism and became an Israeli citizen. Screenings: 6 p.m. May 4 to May 7.