Tamar and Kaelin Lamberson will tell you they aren’t just mother and daughter, they’re best friends, too.

And best friends do everything together like watching movies. For the Lambersons, who live in Cheektowaga, that doesn't mean catching the latest superhero film at the mall.

They are the co-founders of the new Valkyrie International Film Festival, an event which promotes independent films made exclusively by female directors. The festival has its inaugural run from March 24-28 in the Screening Room Cinema & Arts Café.

The goal, in the words of 17-year-old Kaelin, is to “raise and empower women” and that’s where the festival gets its name. It references the female Valkyries of Norse mythology who symbolized strength and empowerment, the same characteristics they say are found in female filmmakers.

To be considered for the festival, there was one rule: The film must be directed by a woman and that includes all co-directors.

"There are more directors that are men who are getting their work appreciated. We definitely feel it’s important to boost women up," Kaelin Lamberson said. “I think it’s really cool that we get to create a community of women who can come together, share their messages, show their works and support each other.”

The Valkyrie Film Festival will screen 62 films in all genres and multiple formats such as shorts, documentary, features and experimental films. There are 18 international films from such places as France, Spain, Poland, Austria, Australia and Iran. Ten short films were made much closer to home with entries from Western New York filmmakers Kristen Skeet, Taylor Martin, Sabrina Peña Young, Victoria Hutton, Gayle Petri and Sami Carol.

Helping the Lambersons with judging are two impressive guests: actress and director Debbie Rochon, who directed the horror-thriller “Model Hunger” in Buffalo, and Julianne Donofrio, director of the award-winning documentary “Pieced Together.”

Rochon, who has attended other female-focused festivals, said that it is important to have them in places like Buffalo.

"The big cities do well curating and celebrating the women, and usually the already established women, of film, but the Valkyrie Film Festival shines a light on females working hard to share their vision in smaller metropolitan areas, and to be frank, on a far more fair playing field," Rochon said.

"I feel it's important to have a fest for women by women, because of the specific subject matter and the importance of the people looking at their work have more of a personal understanding of it," Rochon continued. "While we live in a time when there are more women working in the field, in every role, than there ever has been before, we still need a place for the female vision and storytelling that is just different than what men create."

The mother-daughter team's passion for sharing the stories and struggles of other women – and their belief in each other – comes from being two-thirds of a close-knit filmmaking family.

Tamar is the wife of Greg Lamberson, a filmmaker, producer and author whose most recent Buffalo-made movie “Guns of Eden” is now streaming on Tubi and available on DVD. He’s also the co-founder of the long-running “Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival” which Tamar and their daughter Kaelin have worked on, giving them experience to create their own event. Tamar also has produced films including "Johnny Gruesome," "Widow's Point" and "Guns of Eden." Kaelin has acted in "A Christmas in Vermont," "A Mother's Revenge" and "Widow's Point" (she also sang the end credits for that film).

“We’ve also traveled to other festivals, so we know there’s not a lot of representation for female directors,” Tamar Lamberson said. “We thought how cool it would be to have a festival showing films directed by women.”

Putting on a film festival – especially your first – is challenging enough, but the Lambersons added the pressure of a quick turnaround so they could hold “Valkyrie” during March, National Women’s History Month. That gave them only seven months to prepare and that included Tamar creating a website for the first time ("she rocked it," Kaelin said), designing graphics, getting the submissions and taking care of logistics.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

“It’s been crazy," Tamar said. "I was thinking we weren’t going to be able to do it. But we wanted to do it for women’s history month. I didn’t realize how much work it was but it’s worth it. We’ve had filmmakers say 'we can’t make it to the festival but thank you for doing this.' ”

“Now we understand why dad is so stressed when his film festival comes around,” Kaelin laughed.

At least 100 films were submitted which was double their expectations and led the festival to grow from three to five days to accommodate all the movies they wanted to show.

“We didn’t know how many films we were going to get because it was a first-time festival. We were surprised that we got as many as we did,” Tamar said.

Mom and daughter spent free time on weekends and during school breaks to watch and judge the films together. When they could find some time during the week around Kaelin’s heavy homework schedule – she’s a junior in the honors program at Cleveland Hill High School – they would watch a few of the short film submissions.

It was time well spent and another bonding experience for them.

“The great thing is watching the movies with her,” Tamar said about her daughter. “We’re on the same page. It was nice how much we actually agree on things.”

Another point of pride for Tamar was watching her daughter at the Shawna Shea Film Festival in Massachusetts last year where the family had traveled to screen Greg Lamberson's "Guns of Eden" (it won the Best of Festival feature award). "She decided she wanted to approach female filmmakers," Tamar recalled. "She introduced herself and told them about the film festival. I laughed that she was doing it. But they were listening and they liked what they heard.

"We got four submissions because Kaelin," Tamar added.

The bonus is that the movies that have been accepted – from 5-minute shorts to full-length features, music videos to documentaries – are rich in variety, cultural diversity and themes important to women including empowerment, education, domestic abuse and LGBTQ+ rights.

“We were so excited that we received these types of films because that’s what we were going for,” Tamar said.

For Kaelin, that diversity in programming and the conversations they will spark are reasons enough to watch the films.

"If you are open to having these conversations and discussions, you should come," she said. "If it might not be your cup of tea, give it a shot anyway. Everybody needs to see films and share messages."

PREVIEW

March 24-28 at the Screening Room Cinema & Arts Café, Boulevard Mall (880 Alberta Drive, Amherst).

Movies will be shown in "blocks" of multiple films. March 24: Blocks start at 6 and 8:30 p.m. March 25: Blocks are at 1, 3:30, 6:30 and 9 p.m. March 26 blocks are at 1:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m.; awards from 6 to 7 p.m. March 27: Blocks are at 6:15 and 8:15 p.m. March 28, blocks start at 6:15 and 8:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door only. Day passes are $20, except March 25 at $25; individual blocks are $12. A Pegasus Pass is good for the entire festival for $50 cash. The full schedule is online at valkyriefilmfest.com/home.