Drive-in fans have an extra day to watch movies in Lockport.

The Transit Drive-In (6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport), which reopened for the season in early April, has added Sunday movies to its schedule. Starting May 5, films will be shown on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Memorial Day weekend when it opens daily through Labor Day.

All five screens are showing double features such as the Marvel duo of the new “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3” with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” Gates open at 7 p.m. and movies are shown rain or shine. Movies start around dusk. Listen through FM stereo broadcasts in your car or bring a battery-operated portable radio and listen outside your vehicle in lawn chairs.

Although cooking, grilling and food prep are not allowed, food and refreshments can be purchased in the Starlite Snackbar.

Showing from May 5-7 are:

Screens 1 and 2: “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Screen 3: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”

Screen 4: “Big George Foreman,” “Creed III”

Screen 5: “Evil Dead Rise,” “The Pope's Exorcist”

Retro Tuesdays

The drive-in also announced its popular "Retro Tuesdays" will begin its 14-week season starting May 30. Here's the schedule:

May 30: “Mean Girls,” "Clueless”

June 6: "Forrest Gump," "Sleepless in Seattle"

June 13: "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," "Step Brothers"

June 20: "Field of Dreams," "Bull Durham"

June 27: "Jaws," "Tremors"

July 4: "Stand by Me," "The Lost Boys"

July 11: "Dirty Dancing," "Flashdance"

July 18: "Pretty in Pink," "Sixteen Candles"

July 25: "The Breakfast Club," "Fast Times at Ridgemont High"

Aug. 1: "Scarface," "Casino"

Aug. 8: "Shawshank Redemption," "The Green Mile"

Aug. 15: "Goodfellas," "Raging Bull"

Aug. 22: "Grease," "Saturday Night Fever"

Aug. 29: "Full Metal Jacket," "Apocalypse Now"