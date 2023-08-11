Kelly Hayes McAlonie and Despina Stratigakos were watching the new "Barbie" movie even closer than the average fan of the summer blockbuster.

That's because the two University at Buffalo employees were co-creators of the "Architect Barbie" doll released by Mattel a dozen years ago. Shortly into the film, they spotted their handiwork.

"We were side by side. And when Architect Barbie made her entrance, I gasped and I grabbed Kelly," Stratigakos, a professor in UB's School of Architecture and Planning, said in an interview. "The people around us must have just thought, 'What is happening?' "

The "Barbie" movie has earned more than $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, setting records that include the largest box-office haul for a film solely directed by a woman.

Ticket-buyers have embraced the movie's feminist take on a cultural icon panned in the past for creating unrealistic expectations for the female form.

Stratigakos and Hayes McAlonie had a similar, pro-woman motivation when they pushed Mattel to create a Barbie figure that could inspire more girls to consider a career in architecture.

“The Architect Barbie project was a catalyst for a conversation on the status of women and inspired panel discussions throughout the country on the status of women in the profession. This led to important initiatives to increase gender equity in architecture," Hayes McAlonie, UB's director of campus planning, told a campus publication this week.

Architecture was, and remains, a male-dominated profession.

A 2020 report by the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture found that, as of 2019, just 25% of people working as architects were women, compared to 36% of lawyers and 41% of physicians and surgeons.

Stratigakos had started pushing for Architect Barbie when Mattel launched its "I Can Be" series in the early 2000s, as The Buffalo News reported in 2010.

In 2002, she recalled, architects and librarians battled to win the contest. Architects won but Mattel didn't want to build an doll for that profession, Stratigakos said.

She didn't give up, though, even hosting an unofficial Architect Barbie exhibition in 2007 at UB.

In the 2010 "I Can Be" competition, Architect Barbie lost to Computer Engineer Barbie, but Stratigakos persisted and Mattel, which sought to offer more dolls in careers where women are underrepresented, agreed.

The company turned to Stratigakos and Hayes McAlonie to help design a doll with accessories realistic for the field.

Stratigakos recalled the UB employees initially proposing a doll clad mainly in black, while Mattel pushed to brighten up her outfit and to make her better fit with other dolls in the lineup. Mattel noted the doll must appeal to the aesthetics of children.

"They actually explicitly said that: 'Do you want this doll to sell or go into the bargain bin?'" Stratigakos said, laughing at the memory.

In the end, the doll came with a hard hat, a drawing tube to hold blueprints and a model of a dream house.

Architect Barbie wasn't universally embraced within the world of women architects, to put it charitably, with some questioning why she wore a dress instead of pants or why she wore heels that wouldn't be practical at a construction site.

The doll struck a nerve within the industry and was dissected thoroughly by fans and critics alike.

"I remember one critique said the Architect Barbie should come with a paycheck that was 30% less than her male colleagues," Stratigakos said. "Or she should have rumpled hair from sleeping under her desk."

Stratigakos and Hayes McAlonie – who each received about 20 of the dolls as compensation from Mattel – said they're glad Architect Barbie sparked a debate just as the movie is doing today in a broader sense.

“The movie was a good reminder of how far women have advanced in 60 years but also how far we have to go to achieve gender equity in society – and certainly in architecture,” Hayes McAlonie told the UB publication.

Stratigakos said the pair went to a screening of the movie hoping to see their creation but understanding the filmmakers had hundreds of Barbie incarnations to choose from.

"Then, at the very beginning, there she is, you know, 20 feet tall. And it was thrilling. But surreal as well," Stratigakos said, "because she'd been this doll and now she's transformed into an actress playing her, with the whole outfit exactly the same."