Mike Silverman is proud of how the Buffalo International Jewish Film Festival, now in its 38th season, has long punched above its weight.

"We are small but we have longevity," said Silverman, who chairs the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo's selection committee.

Only Jewish film festivals in San Francisco and Philadelphia have lasted longer, and just barely.

As usual, Silverman is excited about a new parade of films about to be shown.

"We tried to get a good mix of films, a variety of documentaries and feature films for this year's festival," Silverman said. "There are a couple of lighter films, one that's Holocaust-oriented, one about sports and something with the arts."

The film festival will kick off on March 8 with "The Levys of Monticello" at the Buffalo History Museum. It will close on March 26 with a screening of "Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song" and a performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Chamber Chorus at Temple Beth Zion.

There will be six screenings at the Dipson Amherst Theatre (3500 Main St.) and three offered online.

The films are from Germany, Italy, Israel, France and the United States, with one joint production from three countries.

Just three films will be streamed this year, with 72-hour windows, after the past two years when they were either shown online or at a drive-in due to Covid-19.

"As people have started to return to more normal life and come back to the theaters, we said we have the big middle theater at the Amherst Theatre where people can spread out if they are concerned," Silverman said. "We really wanted most of it in person."

Silverman's favorite: "Farewell Mr. Haffman," a French film adapted from a play.

"It's one of the best films we've shown in years," he said. "It's just an extraordinary movie."

Here's the lineup:

"The Levys of Monticello" (USA, 70 min., not rated). The story of the Levy family, which preserved Monticello for nearly a century, and how their lives intersected with the rise of antisemitism. Screening: 6 p.m. March 8 at the Buffalo History Museum. It is preceded by a reception at 5 p.m. and followed at 7 p.m. with a talk back with Maxine Seller.

"Reckonings" (USA, 74 min., not rated). A look at how compensation impacted Holocaust survivors as well as Germany and Israel. Screenings: March 9-11, online.

"On the Map" (USA, 85 min., not rated). The story of underdog Maccabi Tel Aviv's 1977 European Championship after besting a highly favored Soviet Russia team. Screenings: March 12-14, online. Tal Brody, the team's captain, will have a Zoom talk back at noon on March 14.

"The Jews and the Blues" (USA, 67 min., not rated). The directors explore connections between the American blues and a range of other cultures from Ethiopia and Morocco to Israel. Screenings: March 15-17, online.

"Tiger Within" (USA, 98 min., PG-13). A Holocaust survivor, played by Ed Asner, and a homeless teenage girl strike up a friendship, sparking questions of antisemitism, forgiveness and healing. Screenings: 4:30 p.m. March 17 and 7:30 p.m. March 22 at the Amherst Theatre.

"Farewell Mr. Haffman" (France, 116 min., PG-13). Jeweler Joseph Haffman arranges for his family to flee Occupied Paris and for his employees to take over his business when Jews are instructed to identify themselves to authorities. But when his own attempts to escape are thwarted, he must seek the protection of his assistant. Screenings: 7:30 p.m. March 18 and 4:30 p.m. March 22 at the Amherst Theatre.

"America" (Israel/Germany/Czech Republic, 127 min., PG). A visit by an Israeli swimming coach to see a childhood friend and his fiancée in Tel Aviv sets in motion events that will affect all of their lives. Screenings: 4:30 p.m. March 19 and 7:30 p.m. March 21 at the Amherst Theatre.

"Schachten" (Austria, 98 min., PG-13). A young Jewish businessman's son in the late 1960s takes matters into his own hands after failing to secure a just punishment for the Nazi concentration camp commandant who tortured his parents. Screenings: 7:30 p.m. March 19 and 4:30 p.m. March 21 at the Amherst Theatre.

"Our (Almost Completely True) Story" (USA, 92 min., R). A faded Hollywood actress and voice-over comic begin a life together. Screenings: 4:30 p.m. March 20 and 7:30 p.m. March 23 at the Amherst Theatre.

"Where Life Begins" (Italy, 101 min., PG). A relationship builds between a farm owner and the daughter of an ultra-orthodox rabbi. Screenings: 7:30 p.m. March 20 and 4:30 p.m. March 23 at the Amherst Theatre.

"Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song" (USA, 113 min., PG). A documentary on the life of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen will be followed with a performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Chamber Chorus. Screening: 5 p.m. March 26, preceded by a 4 p.m. reception at Temple Beth Zion.

PREVIEW

March 8-26 at various locations plus online screenings. Tickets are $13.50, $115 for all-inclusive pass. For JCC members (pre-purchase only), tickets are $10, $85 for all-inclusive pass. Tickets for "The Levys of Monticello" are $10; for "Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song," $18. For more information, go to: jccbuffalo.org/bijff.