The lighter side of The News: Is Del Toro house hunting in Buffalo? It's all Goodell; Cans, Diving for love

Welcome to the 716, Guillermo

He made a film here and has used Buffalo as a setting multiple times in his work. Now, could honorary Buffalonian and Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro be looking for a house in Buffalo?

Maybe.

In an interview promoting his new film "Pinocchio," del Toro was asked by Buffalo native and Yahoo Entertainment correspondent Kevin Polowy if he's coming back to make a movie in Buffalo. After responding he would return "at the least provocation," del Toro dropped a mini Buffalo bombshell:

"I have actually considered and discussed with Kim (Morgan, his wife) having a place in Buffalo because I love it. I love the energy. The artistic movement is burgeoning beautifully. There is great food, and you don’t have to be there in the winter," del Toro said laughing.

Since filming some scenes for "Nightmare Alley" here in 2020, del Toro has talked often about his love of Buffalo. He often engages with fans on Twitter asking for suggestions on bookstores and indie comic shops and talking Buffalo food.

Responding to Polowy's tweets, Mayor Byron Brown responded, "I will help Guillermo find his home in the city of good neighbors. I am pleased to have already made Guillermo an Honorary Buffalonian."

At the end of the minute clip on Polowy's Twitter feed, he wonders if del Toro would consider filming one of the 22 screenplays on his docket in Buffalo. "At least 20 of them," del Toro said, jokingly.

We think?

– Toni Ruberto

As Goodell as it gets

Goodell Street was in the news recently as planners begin talking about ways to reconfigure it to slow down motorists zooming off of the Kensington Expressway and make it more pedestrian friendly.

While they're at it, they might also want to let people know the street's correct pronunciation.

The fame of National Football League Commissioner and Jamestown native Roger Goodell has a lot of people pronouncing it the way he pronounces his name: Good-ell. But among longtime Buffalonians, the Buffalo street went a different way: Good-ul.

Angela Keppel, a project planner for Buffalo Place, did some research into the name's origins. In a 2019 piece at buffalostreets.com, she wrote that Goodell Street is named for Jabez Goodell, one of the early residents of Buffalo.

Keppel found that historically, it was pronounced Good-ul. Michael Zobel, whose parents grew up in the Fruit Belt, told her it was always said that way before Roger Goodell became well-known.

"I realize restoring the traditional pronunciation of Goodell is not going to be as easy as changing a name on a map or correcting a website. It will ultimately depend on people who care enough about Buffalo heritage to make it happen. Repeating the mistaken pronunciation over and over does not make it correct," he wrote in a letter to the editor in The News."

Keppel notes that pronunciation is a tricky thing.

"One thing I also notice is that many of the UB students who live in Ellicott complex will be surprised that it's Joseph Elli-COTT, and not closer to the way we say Ellicottville."

Not your average thrifting

Dumpster-diving is a hobby not for the faint of heart: You're more likely to rub shoulders with half-eaten broccoli than stumble upon something of value.

That is, unless you're Dave and Erin Sheffield, the Buffalo couple profiled last month by Marketplace.com. According to the publication, they supplement their income from two full-time jobs with as much as $4,000 per month from diving into dumpsters.

The report adds that the couple met each other while dumpster diving, producing this all-time quote from Erin Sheffield.

“When people ask us what’s the best thing you ever found in the dumpster, I always say it’s my husband.”