The horror stars come out for 'Frightmare in the Falls'

A "Friday the 13th" reunion, stars from multiple "Halloween" films and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are among the more than 25 celebrity guests who will be a part of the "Frightmare in the Falls" horror convention on Oct. 28 and 29 in the Niagara Falls Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Celebrity guests include Kim Coates ("Sons of Anarchy"), David Naughton ("An American Werewolf in London"), Michael Berryman ("The Hills Have Eyes"), Brian Thompson ("Cobra"), Harvey Stephens ("The Omen") and Mark Rolston ("Aliens," "Saw V" and "Saw VI").

The "Friday the 13th" reunion includes Thom Mathews, Adrienne King, Amy Steel, Lauren Marie Taylor, Warrington Gillette, Dick Wieand and composer Harry Manfredini.

Representing the "Halloween" franchise are Tony Moran, Danielle Harris and Scout Taylor-Compton.

In addition to the stars, 75,000 square feet of exhibition space includes artists, props and attractions including replicas of the car from "Christine" and the "Jeepers Creepers" truck, Beatngu.

Nearly 30 Q&A sessions and workshops are planned including actor Lochlyn Munro on "From Springwood to Riverdale"; Duncan Regehr and Steven Macht discussing "The Monster Squad"; and the Cryptkeeper of "Tales from the Crypt," John Kassir. Drummer Marky Ramone, whose band the Ramones wrote the song "Pet Sematary" for the 1989 film, will give a talk titled "I Don't Want to be Buried in a 'Pet Sematary.' " Guests can also learn how to make someone into a monster with foam latex prosthetics in a workshop with the Butcher Shop.

Hours are from 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Niagara Falls Convention Centre, 6815 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets start at $27.95 with various packages available. Visit frightmareinthefalls.com.