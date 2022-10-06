The faces of horror – from vampires to Michael Myers – return for October viewing treats

Multiple sightings of the eerie masked face of Michael Myers, A.K.A., the Boogeyman from "Halloween," often means one thing: It's October.

With the Oct. 13 premiere of "Halloween Kills" – the 13th film in the "Halloween" franchise and the 12th with Michael Myers – there are plenty of seasonal treats to be seen on the big screen – and beyond. The season again sees the return of classic horror favorites – many in the seasonal colors of black and white – at movie houses, screening rooms and theaters. Here's a look.

Special events

We can start with “Halloween,” since there are multiple chances to revisit the original 1978 film. It will be shown on Oct. 7, 10 and 13 at the Regal Elmwood, Quaker, Transit and Walden Galleria. The Screening Room Cinema Cafe also hosts the film on Oct. 14, 29 and 31.

The silent horror film "Nosferatu," the cult favorite "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," Dario Argento's "Suspiria" and George A. Romero's "Night of the Living Dead" can be seen in multiple ways this season.

Several events are set around F.W. Murnau’s vampire masterpiece “Nosferatu,” celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.

In “Nosferatu Reinvented,” the film is shown with a new score by Broadway musician Kurt Coble in a unique way: It is performed by P.A.M. – Partially Artificial Musicians. Coble has programmed these remote-controlled instruments to perform his score in an event that has been described as “part player piano, part steampunk rock concert." It is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Lancaster Opera House (21 Central Ave., Lancaster).

The Riviera Theatre (67 Webster St., North Tonawanda) hosts a free showing of “Nosferatu” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 with musical accompaniment by organist Bruce Woody. (Woody returns to give that same special treatment to “The Phantom of the Opera” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26).

“Nosferatu” also will be shown at the Screening Room Cinema & Arts Café (Boulevard Mall, 880 Alberta Drive) at 9 p.m. Oct. 26.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" party returns to the Riviera Theatre on Oct. 28. The party starts at 10 p.m. with Eye Candy Vixens Burlesque and the Ladies of Illusion, plus an audience costume contest. At midnight, an interactive screening of the film begins with the live “shadow-cast” by the Francis Bacon Experiment, who will act out the film in front of the movie and draw the audience into participating, too. Cost is $20-$35.

Italian horror master Dario Argento often collaborated with musician and composer Claudio Simonetti, including on the 1977 film "Suspiria," about a young American dancer who finds something is terribly wrong at a German ballet school. For the film's 45th anniversary, Simonetti's band Goblin will perform the score to “Suspiria” live at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Rapids Theatre (1711 Main St., Niagara Falls). The movie is followed by a set by Goblin, Simonetti's Italian progressive rock band. Tickets are $45 advance for the movie and the concert, $50 at the door.

Fathom Events brings back the impressive 2011 National Theater Live’s production of "Frankenstein" to the big screen, and it is well worth seeing. Danny Boyle directed the play, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, who took turns playing the creature and Victor Frankenstein. For this screening, you will see Cumberbatch as the Creature and Miller as the good, but misguided, doctor. It will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Regal Elmwood, Quaker and Walden Galleria.

The influential George A. Romero zombie film "Night of the Living Dead" is getting special treatment, too. It's being turned into a live theatrical production by Starry Night Theatre, where there will be zombies wandering the audience. L. Don Swartz directs; performances are Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 13-23 at the Ghostlight Theatre (170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda).

"Night of the Living Dead" was the movie shown when the Buffalo-based "Off Beat Cinema" premiered in 1993. To celebrate its 29th anniversary, the TV gang of cool cats will broadcast the film on Oct. 29. For its "Shocktober" schedule, the gang will show: "Nosferatu," Oct. 8; "Slaughter of the Vampires," Oct. 15; "Carnival of Souls," Oct. 22; and "Night of the Living Dead," Oct. 29. Off Beat Cinema airs at midnight locally on WBBZ/MeTV. Learn more at offbeatcinema.tv.

Movies on the big screen

Oct. 7

“Phantom of the Paradise,” 8 p.m. at the Screening Room; $15. Brian DePalma horror comedy with music by Paul Williams is based on "The Phantom of the Opera." Watch the film with a live shadow-cast by the Francis Bacon Experiment.

Oct. 8

“Phantom of the Paradise" (film only), 5:30 p.m. at the Screening Room; $6-$7.

Oct. 9-10

“Scream 2,” 3 and 7 p.m. at the Regal Elmwood, Quaker Crossing and Walden Galleria. The sequel to the surprise horror hit marks 25 years.

Oct. 14

“Halloween” (1978) followed by trivia, 7:30 p.m. at the Screening Room; $10. This is the John Carpenter original that gave us the Boogeyman and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Oct. 15

“Nosferatu Reinvented,” 7:30 p.m. at the Lancaster Opera House.

Oct. 18

“Plan 9 From Outer Space” and “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die,” double feature at 7 p.m. at the Screening Room; $8. Some people call them two of the worst films ever made – I will call them entertaining.

Oct. 21-22

“Young Frankenstein,” 7:30 p.m. at the Screening Room. Mel Brooks lovingly crafted this hilarious homage to the early Universal Monster films with Gene Wilder in the title role.

Oct. 23

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula" (1992), 3 and 7 p.m. at Regal Quaker, Transit and Walden Galleria. Francis Ford Coppola's luscious, elegant and romantic telling of Stoker's great vampire story stars Gary Oldman as Count Dracula.

Oct. 25

“Young Frankenstein," 7:30 p.m. at the Screening Room.

“Frankenstein” by National Theater Live, 7:30 p.m. at Regal Elmwood, Quaker and Walden Galleria.

"Nosferatu," 7:30 p.m. at the Riviera Theatre with organist Bruce Woody. Free.

Oct. 26

“The House on Haunted Hill,” 7 p.m. at the Screening Room. Vincent Price stars in this haunted house amusement ride courtesy of William Castle.

“The Phantom of the Opera” (1925 silent), 7:30 p.m. at the Riviera Theatre with organist Bruce Woody. Free. Lon Chaney created the makeup for the most famous unmasking in film history.

“Nosferatu,” 9 p.m. at the Screening Room.

Oct. 27

“The Monster Squad” (1987), 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. as part of "Thursday Night Terrors" at the Dipson Amherst. A group of kids take on the original Universal Monsters to save the world.

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula" (1992), 3 and 7 p.m. at Regal Quaker, Transit and Walden Galleria.

Oct. 28

“A Night at the Bates Motel” with “Psycho” (1960 uncut) and “Psycho II” (1983), 7 p.m. at the Screening Room; $10. The original Alfred Hitchcock film that made people afraid to take a shower is paired with its sequel that found Anthony Perkins returning to the role of Norman Bates.

"Rocky Horror Picture Show Party," 10 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Riviera Theatre.

Oct. 29

“Creature from the Black Lagoon” and “Phantom of the Opera” (1943), 1 p.m. at Regal Elmwood, Quaker Crossing and Walden Galleria. Seeing a Universal Monster on the big screen is a treat for horror fans. Seeing films starring two of them? That's a must-see event.

“Young Frankenstein” (Mimosa Matinee), 1 p.m. at the Screening Room. Mimosas are on the menu during the Screening Room's popular Mimosa Matinee series.

“House on Haunted Hill” (Mimosa Matinee), 4 p.m. at the Screening Room.

“Night of the Living Dead” (1968), 7 p.m. at the Screening Room.

“Halloween” (1978), 9:30 p.m. at the Screening Room.

Oct. 31

“Psycho” (1960, uncut), 5 p.m. at the Screening Room.

“Halloween” (1978), 8 p.m. at the Screening Room.