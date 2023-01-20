The changing landscape of movie theaters continues with Regal closures

The news that Regal Entertainment Group would not renew leases at 39 locations nationwide starting Feb. 15 – including two local theaters – won't surprise moviegoers who have found themselves watching a film alone inside a Regal theater.

A cinematic storm of too many screens, too few films, closures during Covid-19 and the rising popularity of streaming services led to a dramatic drop in earnings for the movie industry nationwide. Those factors are what led Cinemark, the parent company of Regal, to file for bankruptcy in September. The company cited a massive box-office decline during Covid coupled with an increase of nearly 30% in monthly rent per theater from 2019 to 2022. According to court documents, by rejecting the leases of the 39 theaters – including the Transit Center Stadium 18 & IMAX in Lancaster and Elmwood Center 16 – Cineworld will save nearly $22 million annually.

That doesn't matter to an avid moviegoer like Kurt Beyer of Buffalo, a regular patron of the Regal Transit.

"The Transit location has been a staple for our family for a long time," said Beyer, who there last weekend for a matinee of "Avatar."

"It's a loss – it's a shame they couldn't make it work," Beyer said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A third local Regal – the Regal Niagara Falls Cinema 12 – was saved from closure when the locally owned independent movie chain Dipson Theatres announced on Jan. 4 that it was taking over its lease effective Feb. 1. It will be renamed the Capitol Theatre in honor of the original Capitol Theatre, which was opened in Niagara Falls in 1926.

Dipson, which purchased the Transit Drive-In Theatre in Lockport last summer, also owns Flix Stadium 10 in Lancaster, the McKinley Mall Cinema 6 in Blasdell, the Amherst Theatre in the University Plaza, plus two locations in Jamestown and one in Warren, Pa.

This news continues the ever-changing landscape of local cinemas. The boom in multiplex and megaplex theaters during the 1980s and ‘90s allowed moviegoers to have a choice of up to 16 movies showing on as many screens. Single-screen theaters and art houses didn't stand a chance.

Fast forward 20 years when multiplexes began showing summer blockbusters on multiple screens to boost box-office numbers, a policy that quickly led to more movies being shown on multiple screens. Suddenly the choices were limited again and box-office numbers declined.

Streaming services including Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video also cut into theater profits. That was amplified when the pandemic closed theaters nationwide in 2020 and studios released films to streaming services instead, a practice they continue. As theaters slowly reopened, studios delayed openings for many months – more than a year in the case of the Buffalo-made “A Quiet Place Part II” – leaving chains without enough first-run movies to fill screens. That year, Cinemark lost $3 billion. While numbers are improving, the national box office for 2022 was about $7.5 billion, still a 34% decrease from pre-Covid numbers in 2019.

Though the lack of new movies was a problem for chains, local independent theaters like Dipson, the North Park Theatre and Aurora Theatre utilized the flexibility and diversity in their programming that included classics, second-run films and art films.

“I don’t want to book ‘Mulan’ because it will be on every screen in town," explained Ray Barker of the North Park Theatre at the time. "For Regal that’s an issue, for AMC that’s an issue, but not for us. There are hundreds of films people haven’t seen or seen on the big screen that we can play, and we will do that."