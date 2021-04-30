TCM Film Festival brings movies, celebrities right to your home

Like all film festivals, there will be stars. And films – more than 60. Plus multiple premieres, special events and chances to get close to celebrities.

But instead of traveling to Hollywood for the annual Turner Classic Movie Film Festival, you can watch it from home. For the second consecutive year, the festival will be held virtually instead of in-person. But this is not a "virtual" event in the traditional sense of needing a code to watch on your computer or smart device. For TCMFF, just turn on your television to TCM where movies and special programming will air throughout the four-day festival, held from May 6 to 9. As a bonus, additional programming will be on the HBO Now streaming service.

The festival kicks off on both platforms at 8 p.m. May 6 with a 60th anniversary celebration of “West Side Story.” A cast reunion with Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn follows the film.

After that, TCM and HBO Max will present their own slates of programming with very little overlap. The difference between the two is how you watch. TCM is like other cable channels where everything airs at a specific time. HBO Max is an on-demand streaming service like Netflix or Amazon Prime, so you watch what you want when you want.