Didn’t get to see Taylor Swift live? Or maybe you did, but you want more? You only need to wait until Oct. 13 when a filmed version of her "Eras Tour" debuts in movie theaters nationwide including at least 10 cinemas in the Buffalo area.

Swift made the announcement Thursday on social media while also releasing a video for the concert film. "The 'Eras Tour' has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!," she said. “…Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will be shown locally at the Dipson Amherst, Capitol Theatre (Niagara Falls), Flix (Lancaster) and McKinley Mall; the AMC Market Arcade 8 and Maple Ridge 8; and at Regal Elmwood, Quaker Crossing, Transit (in IMAX) and Walden Galleria. And don't worry – there will be plenty of showings so you won't miss out. More than 40 individual screenings are currently scheduled locally on opening day, with more than 80 screenings a day on opening weekend.

Tickets are on sale now through fandango.com; tickets for the Dipson theater showings can be purchased at Fandango and at dipsontheatres.com. As is the case with special event screenings such as concert films, prices will be higher than a typical movie ticket. Adult tickets are $19.89, child and senior tickets are $13.13 (all plus convenience fees).

The concert film was shot during Swift's recent six-night stand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It has a running time of 2 hours and 45 minutes and is not rated.