Take the kids to these Buffalo-area holiday events

An upbeat musical for the kids, ice skating with fairy-tale friends and a day of shopping make up “Once Upon a Holiday” at Buffalo RiverWorks. In “Once Upon a Time,” a musical by Second Generation Theater, fairy tale characters share inspirational and empowering tales. It starts at 10:30 a.m. and runs about 40 minutes; cost is $20. From noon to 1:30 p.m., kids can enjoy a character skate on the ice at RiverWorks; cost is $10. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can do some gift shopping at an outdoor market. Students from the Ken-Ton District will play holiday music during the afternoon. To purchase tickets for the musical or character skate, visit buffaloriverworks.com. When purchasing tickets, you can choose to have your ticket benefit either Explore & More or the Girl Scouts.