'Slaughtered Lamb Fest' showcases work of Buffalo filmmaker Gregory Lamberson

The movies of local filmmaker and author Gregory Lamberson will be featured in a retrospective called “The Slaughtered Lamb Fest” starting July 10.

The festival will show four double features of Lamberson’s locally made independent horror films at the Screening Room Arts Cinema and Café at the Boulevard Mall. He will introduce all eight films.

The festival is named after Lamberson’s first production company, which in turn was named after the pub in the John Landis horror comedy “An American Werewolf in London.”

Horror filmmaker is racking up the slime, and having a gruesomely good time It starts with the directions to Gregory Lamberson’s house on the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border: Two stories. Got it. Red roof. Nice touch. Political sign on the lawn. Fine. Johnny Gruesome decal on the car. Oookaaay…? When you realize what Lamberson does for living, the sticker makes sense. He’s a horror writer and filmmaker, and “Johnny Gruesome” is his next movie.

The series opens with the cult film “Slime City,” made by Lamberson when he was only 21. It played as a midnight movie in New York City, where it was produced, and was ultimately released on home video.

It concludes with the atmospheric 2019 ghost story “Widow’s Point” starring Craig Sheffer.

The cost is $10 for each double feature.

Here is the schedule.

July 10: “Slime City” (7 p.m.), “Undying Love” (8:30 p.m.).

July 18: “Naked Fear” (7 p.m.), “Slime City Massacre” (8:30 p.m.).

July 25: “Dry Bones” (7 p.m.), “Killer Rack” (8:30 p.m.).

July 30: “Johnny Gruesome” (7 p.m.), “Widow’s Point” (8:30 p.m.).

The author of 14 published books, Lamberson most recently directed the action feature “Guns of Eden,” which will premiere at the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival on Aug. 19 at Dipson Eastern Hills Cinema. In May, he announced plans to film the werewolf thriller "Frenzy Moon" here in the fall; the story is an offshoot of his novels "The Frenzy Way," "The Frenzy War" and "The Frenzy Wolves."