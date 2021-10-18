Scary movies you can watch with the kids

You were probably just a kid the first time you saw someone get hacked to death.

The Motion Picture Association of America's parental guideline ratings have been around since 1968, but that doesn't mean our parents used them any more than they used seat belts. Not that the MPAA always got it right anyway.

Times were different then. "Poltergeist," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "The Fly" – the scary movies you watched as a child are probably not the same ones you want your kids watching.

Still, that doesn't mean your only options for family viewing are "Monsters University" and Disney's "Maleficent" this Halloween. Depending on your kids' age and maturity, plenty of the spooky movies you loved growing up are safe to rewatch with your kids. Here are a few choices.