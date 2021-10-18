Scary movies you can watch with the kids

You were probably just a kid the first time you saw someone get hacked to death.
The Motion Picture Association of America's parental guideline ratings have been around since 1968, but that doesn't mean our parents used them any more than they used seat belts. Not that the MPAA always got it right anyway.
Buffalo not only draws filmmakers for its gorgeous period architecture, but for elements like our industrial sites that work so well in horror films.
Times were different then. "Poltergeist," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "The Fly" – the scary movies you watched as a child are probably not the same ones you want your kids watching.
Still, that doesn't mean your only options for family viewing are "Monsters University" and Disney's "Maleficent" this Halloween. Depending on your kids' age and maturity, plenty of the spooky movies you loved growing up are safe to rewatch with your kids. Here are a few choices.
"Gremlins" (1984). Watching a movie through your kids' eyes is a great way to re-experience old favorites. Every child should meet adorable mogwai Gizmo, and those who can handle it should see the mayhem caused by the Gremlins he spawns. Violence in the movie is cartoonish and over the top – partly because the villains are puppets and Gremlin blood is green. Some of the most intense parts (murder via microwave) will seem funny rather than scary to today's crop of kids. The most frightening part of the film is some racial stereotyping, which will require a discussion with the kids afterward. And be aware of a spoiler toward the end regarding the existence of Santa Claus.
The Universal Studios classic monster films. These movies from the 1920s through the 1960s are the reason people still dress up as Dracula, the Wolfman and the Bride of Frankenstein for Halloween. Their emphasis on atmosphere and suspense instead of violence and gore make them appropriate for all ages, while holding the most discerning adult's attention. Pickings can be slim for the under-10 crowd, so it's a good thing there are dozens of the films to choose from. "Creature from the Black Lagoon" is a masterpiece, and you can't go wrong with "The Mummy," "Frankenstein" or "The Phantom of the Opera." For very young ones, try the lighthearted Abbott and Costello versions.
"Ghostbusters" (1984). Ghost exterminators for hire must save New York City after a portal to another dimension opens in Sigourney Weaver's fridge. Its outdated special effects and lighthearted comedy make it palatable for most. Rated PG, it has some foul language and sexual innuendo. Unpopular take: 2016's all-female reboot is just as good, and just as appropriate to watch with the kids.
"Little Shop of Horrors" (1986). A plant from outer space brings a lovable loser fame and fortune. But since it survives on fresh human blood, things soon get out of control. "Little Shop" is a comedy horror musical, so it's not too intense, and you'll be singing the soundtrack together for years to come. Rated PG-13, there is some profanity, but the murder and violence are mostly cartoonish or happen offscreen. If it's too much, try the 1960 version, which is equally great.
This year brings some new treats with films that are rarely – if ever – shown on the big screen.
"Something Wicked This Way Comes" (1983). A carnival led by a man named Mr. Dark comes to town, preying on the townspeople's darkest dispositions. Based on the work of the incomparable Ray Bradbury, the scariest parts are scary in a way you can't quite put your finger on, such as a parade with creepy clowns that feels more like a funeral march. Delightfully dark, it permeates a constant feeling of dread and uneasiness, but contains no nudity and very little gore. A good, old-fashioned scare.