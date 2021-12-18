Role in 'Nightmare Alley' is a dream come true for Karpeles Manuscript Library

+2 What to Watch: Immerse yourself in the films of Guillermo del Toro Many movie fans in Buffalo buzzed with excitement when Guillermo del Toro began filming “Nightmare Alley” in the Nickel City. Del Toro has directed some of the most remarkable horror and action films of the past three decades, in both Spanish and English. Our extra time at home these days offers a great chance to enjoy del Toro’s best

But one of the most noteworthy details was how crews took a set of the lobby's antique double doors and safely converted them to look like a single door by building a box around it and adding wood paneling over the glass. That door is used by Cooper to pull Mara into a restroom that was created on a Toronto sound stage. To keep the continuity between the cross-border sets, the production borrowed some of the Karpeles' original 110-year-old door hardware including handles, push plate and a pneumatic closer.

“That’s the level of detail they strive for,” Kelly said. The antique hardware was returned but later than expected; filming in Toronto was shut down for months by the pandemic.

Kelly, who has been with the museum for 25 years, is a big fan of movies and del Toro, so he was happy to welcome the crew and then "get out of the way."

“As strange as it sounds for stressful 12-hour days, it was a joyful experience,” said Kelly, who also spoke of the friendliness of the entire crew including del Toro and Cooper who spent time speaking with him. “I was like a fan boy soaking it all in and watching how the process takes place. As a consumer I very much enjoy the end product of del Toro’s work but I had very little understanding of how the process works.”