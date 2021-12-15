Review: A stunningly gorgeous trip down 'Nightmare Alley'

In “Nightmare Alley,” there are shadows, darkness and rain – expected characteristics of a movie set in the bleak world of film noir.
But we don’t watch the movies of Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro for the expected. So there is snow in his dark world of noir – snow whipping around the streets, outlined behind curtains and billowing outside windows as it casts soft shadows over people playing mind games and making bad decisions.
It’s almost like the film is del Toro’s unique take on a snow globe where the figures are forever trapped by fate.
Here are the spots that make an impression during the city scenes in director Guillermo del Toro's film noir "Nightmare Alley."
Del Toro and his wife, Kim Morgan, adapted “Nightmare Alley” from William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel, also the basis for the 1947 movie starring Tyrone Power that is today considered one of the greatest in film noir.
Del Toro’s version is his most gorgeous movie yet, filled with a colorful array of characters and set in two broad locations with distinct characteristics – a dingy traveling carnival and a glamorous big city. (That’s where we’ll see some of Buffalo’s beautiful period architecture from when "Nightmare Alley" filmed here for four days in February of 2020.)
Taking on the Power role as the charismatic con man whose ambitions blind him to reality is Bradley Cooper, who looks every bit a 1940s star. After a mysterious opening scene that returns in flashbacks through the film, drifter Stanton Carlisle (Cooper) goes on the run, landing in a traveling carnival where he uses his smarts and charm to find his way to fame.
He’s welcomed by Clem Hoatley (Willem Dafoe), a deeply unsettling carnival barker who keeps pickled fetuses in jars as his “Unborn Wonders of the World” and has a sideshow act featuring a “geek” – a man so defeated that he will bite the head off a chicken for his next fix of drugs or alcohol.
Among the other carny folk are Molly (Rooney Mara) as Elektra, a virginal young woman who can conduct electricity through her body, and Bruno (Ron Perlman, del Toro’s “Hellboy”), the carnival strongman and a father figure to Molly.
Most important are Zeena “The Seer” (Toni Collette) and her drunken, but kind, husband Pete (David Strathairn) who befriend Stan and take him in as part of their act.
Stan may look like a bum but he’s a quick study and an opportunist with lofty dreams who realizes their show is his ticket to the big time. He uses the couple to teach him their secret stage code that allows a blindfolded Pete, as a mentalist, to appear to answer questions from the audience.
Once Stan learns the code – and literally steals it – he’s off with Molly to the big city.
It’s that move to “Buffalo” in the second half of the film where the movie shifts dramatically in tone and style, adding the snow and sights that will excite local moviegoers as Buffalo locations like City Hall, the Karpeles Manuscript Museum and the Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building are seen. (Toronto and other Canadian locations also were used for the city scenes.)
The rich but worn colors of the carnival scenes are replaced by sumptuous gold of the superb art deco sets, including the stylish nightclub where Stanton dupes high rollers with his mentalist show and the exquisite psychologist’s office that is a work of art. But big-city folk aren’t as gullible as his carny fare, and he meets his match in glamorous, but icy cold, Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), who is out to disprove his abilities, and an unrecognizable Richard Jenkins as grieving but violent industrialist Ezra Grindle. There’s also Mary Steenburgen in a small but important role, as a judge’s desperate wife who wants Stanton to help her talk to her dead son.
With each success, Stanton pushes boundaries, ignoring warnings from those who know his shtick. His arrogance is no match for fate.
“Nightmare Alley” is del Toro’s worthy follow-up to his Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water.” At 2 hours and 30 minutes, it could use a slight trim even if it does provide more helpful character details than the 1947 film did. But it is a stunningly gorgeous film with incredible attention to detail right down to the length of Cooper’s nails.
Del Toro’s career is filled with period movies of various time and place. He creates these worlds – real or imagined – through his unique vision steeped in his deep passion for classic movies and creature curiosities, and the superb talents of his frequent collaborators including director of photography Dan Laustsen, costume designer Luis Segueria and production designer Tamara Deverell, whose work here is exceptional and certainly award-worthy.
Together, they create a strikingly dark, dramatic and unforgettable trip down “Nightmare Alley.”
REVIEW
"Nightmare Alley"
3.5 stars (out of 4)
Opens Dec. 17 in area theaters. Rated R for strong/bloody violence, some sexual content, nudity and language. 150 minutes.