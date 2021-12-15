Review: A stunningly gorgeous trip down 'Nightmare Alley'

Once Stan learns the code – and literally steals it – he’s off with Molly to the big city.

It’s that move to “Buffalo” in the second half of the film where the movie shifts dramatically in tone and style, adding the snow and sights that will excite local moviegoers as Buffalo locations like City Hall, the Karpeles Manuscript Museum and the Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building are seen. (Toronto and other Canadian locations also were used for the city scenes.)

The rich but worn colors of the carnival scenes are replaced by sumptuous gold of the superb art deco sets, including the stylish nightclub where Stanton dupes high rollers with his mentalist show and the exquisite psychologist’s office that is a work of art. But big-city folk aren’t as gullible as his carny fare, and he meets his match in glamorous, but icy cold, Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), who is out to disprove his abilities, and an unrecognizable Richard Jenkins as grieving but violent industrialist Ezra Grindle. There’s also Mary Steenburgen in a small but important role, as a judge’s desperate wife who wants Stanton to help her talk to her dead son.

With each success, Stanton pushes boundaries, ignoring warnings from those who know his shtick. His arrogance is no match for fate.