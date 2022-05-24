Retro Nights return to the Transit Drive-In with Harry Potter, 'Austin Powers' and a visit to 'Oz'

The 10th anniversary of Retro Tuesdays at the Transit Drive-In (6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport) opens May 31 with the John Hughes double feature "The Breakfast Club" and "Pretty in Pink."

Other fun highlights of the 14-week series include a Christmas in July pairing of "Elf" and "Christmas Vacation" on July 26 and a Harry Potter double feature on Aug. 9. The stoner comedies "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and "Dazed and Confused" close out the series on Aug. 30.

Movies start at dusk. General admission is $12, ages 5 to 11 are $8 with ages 4 and younger admitted free. If you show up 30 minutes before the second feature, admission is $9. Arrive early for a game of mini-golf ($4 per player).

Here is the schedule:

May 31: "The Breakfast Club," "Pretty in Pink"

June 7: "The Goonies," "Gremlins"

June 14: "American Graffiti," "Caddyshack"

June 21: "Austin Powers," "Twister"

June 28: "National Lampoon's Animal House," "The Blues Brothers"

July 5: "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," "Wizard of Oz"

July 12: "Back to the Future," "Ghostbusters"

July 19: "The Outsiders," "Stand by Me"

July 26: "Elf," "Christmas Vacation"

Aug. 2: "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Raiders of the Lost Ark"

Aug. 9: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets"

Aug. 16: "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," "The Big Lebowski"

Aug. 21: "Dirty Dancing," "Grease"

Aug. 30: "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," "Dazed and Confused"

