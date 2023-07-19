You don’t need to get that creative to have a nice time during the summer. Ideas are everywhere. And, sometimes, the best dates are the simplest: food, fresh air and a little entertainment.

Don’t sweat the planning. Try one of these dates and focus on the important things, such as the flow of conversation and keeping the mosquitoes away.

Hike among steel sculptures

Meander through the grassy meadows and forests that house around 250 sculptures at the Griffis Sculpture Park (6902 Mill Valley Road, East Otto). Miles of hiking trails twist through the park, where you’ll find steel sculptures of all shapes and sizes by renowned sculptor Larry Griffis Jr. and other artists. Have fun with the intersection of art and nature on your hike by posing like the various muses depicted by Griffis for photos, or climbing inside of some of the sculptures. Admission is $5.

Listen to jazz outdoors

The living is easy for jazz lovers during the summer, when musicians play free or inexpensive sets all over the city. Hear some free jazz on the Seneca One patio from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 25. Swing by the Buffalo History Museum’s Party On The Portico from 6 to 9 p.m. July 21 and Aug. 18 for outdoor jazz overlooking Mirror Lake and the Japanese Gardens ($15). JazzBuffalo is holding jazz performances on the lawn of the hulking Richardson Olmsted Complex on Aug. 6 and Sept. 3 (free). The Lipsey Summer Jazz at the AKG performances return on the steps of the museum facing Hoyt Lake at 2 p.m. every Sunday from July 23 through Aug. 13 (free). The 28th annual Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival will include jazz performances from 2 to 8 p.m. July 23 and 30 at the Buffalo Museum of Science lawn. Take five and jot down some of the dates in your calendar.

Classic movies at the drive-in

It isn’t summer until you’re watching a movie through the trunk of your hatchback, praying that spiders don’t crawl into your popcorn. Visit the Transit Drive-In in Lockport for both new summer blockbusters and old classics, such as “Shawshank Redemption” (Aug. 8), “Mars Attacks” (Aug. 17) and “Grease” (Aug. 22).

Order takeout and go for a picnic

Picnics can be as much or as little work as you want them to be. Sure, you could whip up an elaborate charcuterie from scratch, or you could support one of your favorite restaurants by ordering takeout and carrying your food, a blanket and drinks to a nearby park. Order appetizers from Lakeshore Cafe and travel to Woodlawn Beach for a sunset dinner on the sand. Or opt for Vietnamese and Thai food to-go from Pho Lantern and take it to Broderick Park for views of the Niagara River. Grab some wings from Bar Bill Tavern in East Aurora for a pastoral picnic at Knox Farm. Buy sushi from Wasabi (perhaps the “love boat” entree for two?) and lay in the grass in Delaware Park while watching a live performance of “Romeo and Juliet” by Shakespeare in Delaware Park (July 27 through Aug. 20).

Learn together on a tour

Take the pressure off of making conversation by paying someone else to do it. Book one of the many kinds of tours offered locally by foot, bike, trolley, double decker bus or boat. If it isn’t too morbid for your date, book a walking tour through Forest Lawn ($10 to $20) and take in the park’s lush landscapes and wildlife while listening to a guide divulging the stories behind its art, architecture and more famous residents. Buffalo Bike Tours offers creative (and delicious) tours, such as the Wing Ride, a historical tasting tour of chicken wings ($59). Hop on a red double decker bus for a gruesome true crime tour through the city ($27).