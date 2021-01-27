Opening date announced for Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

"Nightmare Alley," Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro's film that was partially filmed in Buffalo, has been given a Dec. 3 theatrical release date by Searchlight Films.

The movie stars Bradley Cooper, who was in Buffalo for filming, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn.

The film's December release is positive news: That is primarily a time when studios release films they consider award-worthy and it's the same month del Toro's Oscar-winning "The Shape of Water" was released.

Filmed primarily in Toronto, the "Nightmare Alley" production spent four days in Buffalo in late February 2020, using City Hall, Niagara Square and the Karpeles Manuscript Museum among its locations. The filmmakers famously had to truck in snow for the outdoor scenes, prompting del Toro to quip that "it's like bringing tacos to Mexico" at a press conference.