Opening date announced for Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

"Nightmare Alley," Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro's film that was partially filmed in Buffalo, has been given a Dec. 3 theatrical release date by Searchlight Films.
The movie stars Bradley Cooper, who was in Buffalo for filming, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn.
The film's December release is positive news: That is primarily a time when studios release films they consider award-worthy and it's the same month del Toro's Oscar-winning "The Shape of Water" was released.
Filmed primarily in Toronto, the "Nightmare Alley" production spent four days in Buffalo in late February 2020, using City Hall, Niagara Square and the Karpeles Manuscript Museum among its locations. The filmmakers famously had to truck in snow for the outdoor scenes, prompting del Toro to quip that "it's like bringing tacos to Mexico" at a press conference.
The film is a remake of a 1947 noir of the same name starring Tyrone Power that was based off the novel by William Lindsay Gresham. Del Toro and Kim Morgan wrote the screenplay for his new film, keeping with the same time period. That made Buffalo and its historic architecture, especially the 1930s Art Deco City Hall, as an appealing place to shoot. Hundreds of extras were dressed in period clothing of the 1940s with antique vehicles brought in from the Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum and private collectors.
This is the film's official synopsis: In "Nightmare Alley," an ambitious young carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is.
"Nightmare Alley" is one of a growing number of Hollywood films being shot in Buffalo. "A Quiet Place Part II," made entirely in the Buffalo area in 2019, has had its opening date moved multiple times and will now be released on Sept. 17. Other films made here recently include "Marshall," "The First Purge," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" and "Cold Brook" from actor and former Cheektowaga resident William Fichtner.