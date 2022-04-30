North Park Theatre accepted into state Historic Business Preservation Registry

The North Park Theatre, a Buffalo cultural icon for more than a century, has been recognized for its perseverance and meaning to its community.

The movie theater has been accepted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry, assembly members Jon D. Rivera and Bill Conrad announced Saturday with Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

The registry, created in 2020 by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, recognizes businesses that have endured for at least 50 years and offered significant value to their communities. Rivera had previously nominated the North Park for the designation.

The theater was opened Nov. 21, 1920, by Shea's Amusement Company, also the founder of Shea's Buffalo Theatre downtown.

"Our theatre continues to honor the vision of original owner Michael Shea, who built opulent, grandiose theatres like the North Park to transport moviegoers away from their troubles and into new realms of imagination and possibility," Ray Barker, the North Park's program director, said in a statement.

North Park Theatre received a major facelift in 2013 when attorney Tom Eoannou and restaurant owner Mike Christiano purchased the theater, executed a restoration project and updated the theater's digital capabilities.

Other Buffalo-area businesses in the registry include Williamsville restaurant Glen Park Tavern; the New York Store in Lancaster; Heintz & Weber Co., makers of Weber's Horseradish Mustard; the Marilla Country Store; and Schwabl's Restaurant in West Seneca.

