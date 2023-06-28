Calling all geeks: Nickel City Con is back.

The pop culture celebration returns from June 30 to July 2 in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center with appearances by some of the most popular names in film, television and wrestling. More than 250 vendors, artists and celebrities will fill the 70,000 square feet of space on the convention center’s second floor; panel discussions are in rooms on the street level.

Meet actors from "Sons of Anarchy," "The Walking Dead," "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Power Rangers," along with George Wendt (“Cheers”), Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”), Larry Thomas (the Soup Nazi from “Seinfeld”) and Jim Starlin, whose creation of the ultimate supervillain Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet is among his work with Marvel.

Cosplay is encouraged with a contest of more than $1,000 in prizes.

Also look for Buffalo's Best Batman, Buffalo's Best Turtles and the Buffalo Ghostbusters.

“Our focus is on cons, cosplay, comic books and pop culture celebrities. There's a geek in all of us ... and we supply the geek,” said self-professed geek Chris Dabrowski, who is now running Nickel City Con with his partner James Ponce.

While you may not know their names, you most likely know their work if you attend conventions. Dabrowski and Ponce have been putting on the massive and popular Niagara Falls Comic Con in Niagara Falls, Ont., for 20 years, among other events. Dave & Adam’s Card World is still involved as Nickel City Con’s title sponsor.

Dabrowski said putting on Nickel City Con in Buffalo is “a natural fit” and a “great market to tap into.”

“Though we’re only 45 minutes away, there’s a lot of celebrities we can’t bring into Canada that, for various reasons, we can bring to the U.S.,” he said, including puppeteer Bill Diamond with his screen-used and replica props including puppets from “The Dark Crystal” and “Fraggle Rock” and Audrey II from the Broadway musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Many celebrities will be at their tables throughout their time at the convention and also participate in question-and-answer and panel discussions. That schedule is online with a downloadable program available.

Here are more highlights.

The biggest “Sons of Anarchy” cast reunion within 500 miles of Buffalo features Kim Coates, Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst, Mark Boone Junior, David LaBrava and Kenny Johnson (“S.W.A.T.”). The actors will do a Q&A at 1:30 p.m. July 2. This is a return to Buffalo for Coates, who starred in and produced “Cold Brook,” a locally made feature film from his friend and Cheektowaga native William Fichtner, who co-wrote, directed, produced and starred in it.

There also are multiple cast members from such powerhouse series and movies as “Guardians of the Galaxy” (Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn), “The Walking Dead” (Ross Marquand and Dan Fogler) and the “Friday the 13th” franchise (CJ Graham, Thom Matthews and Lauren-Marie Taylor). All will also participate in Q&As.

Miko Hughes, the child star from “Pet Sematary” and “Kindergarten Cop” is making a rare convention appearance and is doing a “Pet Sematary” Q&A with documentary filmmaker John Campopiano (“Pennywise: the Story of IT”) who is bringing two screen-used Pennywise costumes worn by Tim Curry to the con.

Horror fans can have photos taken with three actors in the costumes of their film characters: CJ Graham (Jason Vorhees), Brett Wagner (Leatherface) and Thom Matthews (Tommy Jarvis).

In addition to Jim Starlin, Artist Alley features eight other artists including Bob Camp (co-creator of “Ren & Stimpy”), Dan Parent ("Archie") and Dave Nestler (Disney, Lucasfilm).

Wrestling fans can meet Sgt. Slaughter, Sting, Greg “the Hammer” Valentine and Brutus Beefcake. “We do bring in professional wrestlers because Buffalo is a hotbed for WWE, and has roots for wrestlers like Ric Flair,” Dabrowski said.

NCC marks the first Buffalo convention appearance by Pat Mastroianni and Stacie Mistysyn of the popular Canadian series “DeGrassi High.”

Also look for the first New York State appearance of the restored original Green Goblin head from “Maximum Overdrive.”

If you go

Hours: Nickel City Con is open 3 to 8 p.m. June 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center (153 Franklin St.).

Admission tickets: $25 on June 30, $40 on July 1 and $30 on July 2. Tickets for ages 7 to 12 are $10 each day; ages 6 and younger are admitted free. Autographs and photos are a separate cost.

Tips

Autographs and photos: Each guest determines policy and cost of their autographs and photos that is in addition to admission. Info is on each celebrity page at nickelcitycon.com.

Bring a bit of cash: Some table-side autographs and photos require cash payment.

Read the schedule: While most celebrities are there all three days, that's not the case for everyone so look at the online schedule before you go. For example, wrestler Sting is there only on July 1.

Rules: The rules are straightforward: If you aren’t allowed to do it outside of the convention, it isn’t allowed at the convention. And that goes for cosplay, too, which does not allow weapons. Find more on the con's FAQ page.

Accessibility: Accessible washrooms are on the main floor with accessible parking available.