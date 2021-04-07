New 'TIC' film series helps Aurora Theatre reopen

“The Aurora had to shift with the pandemic when movies were not being available," Gavin said. "Mainstream movies are all sequels and reboots. I love superhero movies and pop culture movies, but I’m getting tired of seeing the same things over and over. I wanted to see things I missed. I’ve always wanted to see some classic films on the big screen."

Gavin also wanted to give back to the theater that holds special memories for him, including the time he saw the film he made as part of the Aurora Film Academy during high school on the Aurora's big screen. "It was one of the coolest moments in my life. The Aurora means the world to me."

By programming movies with a fun, built-in appeal, the series also fits in with the family vibe of the historic movie palace, opened in 1925.