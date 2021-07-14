New 'Thursday Night Terrors' – and a Tuesday special event

The popular local horror film series “Thursday Night Terrors” returns for season “8.5” with a trio of movies plus a special Tuesday night screening featuring an in-person appearance by actress Lynn Lowry.

"Terrors" opens July 15 with "Funhouse,” director Tobe Hooper's 1981 film about a group of teens who get trapped in a carnival fun house with a killer.

Next up:

July 22, "Maximum Overdrive" (1986). Stephen King wrote and directed “Maximum Overdrive” based off his short story "Trucks" about what happens when inanimate objects come to life.

July 29, "Prom Night" (1980). Jamie Lee Curtis and Leslie Nielsen star in a slasher film about a killer seeking vengeance on prom night.

Screenings of the Thursday films are at 7:30 and 9:35 p.m. in the Dipson Amherst Theatre (3500 Main St.). Tickets are $7.50 at the theater box office and online at dipsontheatres.com.

Tuesday night special