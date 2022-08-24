Movies by such horror masters as Lucio Fulci and Wes Craven will be shown during the 11th season of “Thursday Night Terrors” at the Dipson Amherst Theatre (3500 Main St.).

The new season, which also marks the sixth anniversary of when the series was started by horror fan Peter Vullo, opens Aug. 25 with Fulci's "The Beyond" (1981). In the Gothic horror film, a woman inherits a Louisiana hotel that may be a gateway to hell.

“Terrors 11 has a little something for everyone: Italian horror, Wes Craven, a family-friendly classic for Halloween, a deep cut and some Christmas horror, too. It’s a spooky smorgasbord, if you will," Vullo said.

"Quite a few people have told me they’re unfamiliar with the movies in this season of 'Terrors,' but they excitedly got all their tickets weeks in advance. That kind of good will is something I am eternally grateful for."

Here are the other films in the next season:

Sept. 15: “Deadly Friend” (1986) from director Wes Craven. When his neighbor is pronounced brain dead after she is attacked by her father, a teen (Matthew Laborteaux) tries to resurrect her by implanting a processor in her brain.

Oct. 27: “The Monster Squad” (1987). A group of pre-teens tries to save the world from Count Dracula and the Universal Monsters. Directed by Fred Dekker.

Nov. 17: “Phantom of the Mall: Eric’s Revenge” (1989). This variation on "Phantom of the Opera" follows mysterious and deadly happenings at a new shopping mall that was once the site of a deadly house fire. Directed by Richard Friedman.

Dec. 8: “Christmas Evil” (1980). A boy traumatized by seeing "Santa" with his mother, grows up to be a killer Clause. The cast includes Buffalo's Jeffrey DeMunn.

Each movie shows at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. and includes an introduction by Vullo, the host. Individual tickets are $9; season passes are also available (box office, dipsontheatres.com).