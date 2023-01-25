New season of 'Thursday Night Terrors' brings John Carpenter, the 'Tall Man'

Madness, massacres and a slumber party are on the docket when the "Thursday Night Terrors" film series returns for its 12th season on Jan. 26.

The five-week series, held at the Dipson Amherst Theatre, is cultivated by founder Peter Vullo who shows a blend of cult, international and independent horror films. In choosing the films this season, Vullo wanted to further explore "the genre from groundwork laid in prior seasons," noting that "In the Mouth of Madness" is the sixth film he is showing from director John Carpenter.

"I hope to explore as much of Carpenter’s filmography as possible. I believe he’s one of the finest directors of the genre and beyond," Vullo said.

Though it's a horror film series, Vullo likes to have fun, too. This season he's hosting a slumber party where moviegoers can wear their pajamas while watching "Slumber Party Massacre II" on April 27.

"The 'Terrors' audience seems to enjoy holiday and themed screenings, so hosting a pajama party for ‘Slumber Party Massacre II’ just makes sense while adding another layer to the moviegoing experience," Vullo said. "Our screening of the original film last year was also the most-attended screening of that particular season. It feels like the perfect opportunity to present the sequel, which somehow goes in an even more campy direction."

The series also features two films from the vast catalog of slasher films in "Slumber Party Massacre II" and "The House on Sorority Row."

"One could argue the 1980s marked the high-water mark of the subgenre due to the home video boom. There’s so much to choose from and many of them are a reliable good time with an audience," Vullo said.

Here is the schedule:

Jan. 26: John Carpenter's "In the Mouth of Madness" (1994). There are multiple reasons to watch this supernatural horror film: it's from Carpenter, it has Lovecraftian overtones and because of the great cast featuring Sam Neill, John Glover, Jurgen Prochnow, the late David Warner and even Charlton Heston! An insurance investigator looks into a claim from a publisher after the mysterious disappearance of its popular author. Things will not go well.

Feb. 16: "The House on Sorority Row" (1982). From the 1980s slasher craze comes this film about coeds hunted by a killer after a prank goes wrong. Director Mark Rosman later directed Hilary Duff in "A Cinderella Story," "The Perfect Man" and episodes of "Lizzie McGuire." I don't know what that says, but it's cool trivia.

March 30: "Phantasm" (1979). Just by writing this description, the creepy Tall Man will be in my nightmares tonight. So will his flying orbs that burrow into a person's head. Angus Scrimm plays the supernatural mortician who seeks victims to reanimate into mini zombies. Thank Don Coscarelli who wrote, directed, edited and photographed this low-budget classic that spawned four other films. Vullo said the film is a cornerstone of American horror. "It’s a strange, dreamy film featuring an iconic antagonist in the Tall Man played by the late Angus Scrimm," Vullo said.

April 27: "Slumber Party Massacre II" (1987). A teen (played by Crystal Bernard) who survived the attacks by a drill-wielding murderer in the original 1982 slasher film is haunted by dreams on her birthday weekend trip with friends of a madman with a guitar that has a drill for its neck. It's not a dream. From producer Roger Corman.

May 25: "Society" (1989). Here's a hint of what to expect: This is the feature directorial debut from Brian Yuzna, the producer behind "Re-Animator." Yes, it's gory. A rich kid in Beverly Hills feels like something's wrong with his parents – this is one time he doesn't want to be right.

Movies are shown at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. at the Dipson Amherst Theatre (3500 Main St., University Plaza). Tickets are $9 (dipsontheatres.com and at the box office).