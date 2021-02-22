Movie theaters can reopen statewide, Cuomo says

Movie theaters in New York can reopen with restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday afternoon.

The governor said theaters can reopen at 25% capacity with no more than 50 people per screening. The theaters need enhanced ventilation and air purification standards.

The announcement came amid continually lower Covid-19 rates in Western New York.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The governor announced the five-county region's positivity rate was at 2.4% Monday, with the state's positivity rate at 4.3%.

"What these numbers should say to you is that behavior makes a difference," Cuomo said.

The governor also said that any vaccine delivery that was delayed due to storms across the country should be corrected this week.