Movie theaters can reopen statewide, Cuomo says

Movie theaters in New York can reopen with restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday afternoon.
The governor said theaters can reopen at 25% capacity with no more than 50 people per screening. The theaters need enhanced ventilation and air purification standards.
The announcement came amid continually lower Covid-19 rates in Western New York.
The governor announced the five-county region's positivity rate was at 2.4% Monday, with the state's positivity rate at 4.3%.
"What these numbers should say to you is that behavior makes a difference," Cuomo said.
The governor also said that any vaccine delivery that was delayed due to storms across the country should be corrected this week.