Movie theaters can reopen statewide, Cuomo says
Movie theaters can reopen statewide, Cuomo says

North Park marquee

The North Park Theatre had a positive message on its marquee for its North Buffalo neighbors during the early days of the pandemic. It references the film Monty Python's "Life of Brian."

 Sharon Cantillon

Movie theaters in New York can reopen with restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday afternoon.

The governor said theaters can reopen at 25% capacity with no more than 50 people per screening. The theaters need enhanced ventilation and air purification standards.

The announcement came amid continually lower Covid-19 rates in Western New York.

The governor announced the five-county region's positivity rate was at 2.4% Monday, with the state's positivity rate at 4.3%.

"What these numbers should say to you is that behavior makes a difference," Cuomo said.

The governor also said that any vaccine delivery that was delayed due to storms across the country should be corrected this week.

