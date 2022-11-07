 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Look closely: You'll find signs of Buffalo in Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities' on Netflix

  • Updated
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Lot 36

You'll see several references to Buffalo in the first episode of the new Netflix anthology series "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities." Actor Tim Blake Nelson stands outside of a storage facility where the phrase "Buffalo's Best Storage Facility" (look under "24 hours storage") and standing Buffalo logos are on multiple signage. In the finished episode, an extra sign is added with references to both.

 Ken Woroner/Netflix © 2022
Does the new Netflix series "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" bode well for a return to Buffalo from the Oscar-winning director?

Perhaps not, but it is, at least, an indication that the filmmaker, who was here in 2020 to shoot some scenes for "Nightmare Alley," seems to still have Buffalo on his mind, judging from the first episode of his new horror anthology.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

A Buffalo Bills sticker can be seen on a file cabinet at the right of this screenshot from the episode "Lot 36" in "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" streaming on Netflix. NYNEX phone books are on a shelf behind actors Tim Blake Nelson, left, and Demetrius Grosse.

Del Toro created the series and wrote the original story and teleplay for "Lot 36," which is set during the Iraq War. Tim Blake Nelson stars as a bitter, broke and racist former soldier trying to make ends meet by bidding on storage units in a dilapidated 24-hour storage warehouse.

Although the episode was filmed in Toronto, there are multiple references to Buffalo. At least two exterior warehouse signs read "Buffalo's oldest and best." Four have a standing Buffalo alongside the logo that reads "Campbell Brothers."

Fred from Williamsville is a caller on the radio. Inside the office, you'll notice a streaking Buffalo Bills sticker on a file cabinet. Newspaper clippings from the Courier Express dated 1946 have the headlines "Missing Buffalo Socialite" and "Mystery of Missing Socialite Continues," important because that mystery is a key to the horror within the storage locker that ultimately involves the Nazis and the summoning of a demon.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

In the first episode of "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities," now streaming on Netflix, newspapers made to look like 1946 editions of the former Buffalo Courier Express, as seen in this screenshot, shed some light on the strange artifacts found in "Lot 36."

Del Toro was in Buffalo in late February and early March of 2020, along with actors Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara, among others, filming "Nightmare Alley." Buffalo City Hall, the Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building, Karpeles Manuscript Museum and the Howard Street Bridge are all in the movie.

The filmmaker was drawn to Buffalo for its period architecture and has been quoted as saying he wants to return. When asked at a Buffalo press conference for "Nightmare Alley" whether he would return here to make another film, del Toro's response was a quick "100%."

"The great thing about it is, unprompted, I’ve always been fascinated by the city," del Toro said about Buffalo. "It is true that every day that I’m here, I fall more and more in love with it."

Two of his previous films also had a Buffalo connection. His Oscar-winning "The Shape of Water" had sets from local collector Michael Meriso and his CooCooU27 supplied vintage pieces for the film. The opening of his 2015 Gothic horror romance "Crimson Peak" was set in Buffalo, N.Y., as the screen reads, during the Pan-Am Exposition, although the scenes were shot in Kingston, Ont.

