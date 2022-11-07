Look closely: You'll find signs of Buffalo in Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities' on Netflix

Does the new Netflix series "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" bode well for a return to Buffalo from the Oscar-winning director?

Perhaps not, but it is, at least, an indication that the filmmaker, who was here in 2020 to shoot some scenes for "Nightmare Alley," seems to still have Buffalo on his mind, judging from the first episode of his new horror anthology.

Del Toro created the series and wrote the original story and teleplay for "Lot 36," which is set during the Iraq War. Tim Blake Nelson stars as a bitter, broke and racist former soldier trying to make ends meet by bidding on storage units in a dilapidated 24-hour storage warehouse.

Although the episode was filmed in Toronto, there are multiple references to Buffalo. At least two exterior warehouse signs read "Buffalo's oldest and best." Four have a standing Buffalo alongside the logo that reads "Campbell Brothers."

Fred from Williamsville is a caller on the radio. Inside the office, you'll notice a streaking Buffalo Bills sticker on a file cabinet. Newspaper clippings from the Courier Express dated 1946 have the headlines "Missing Buffalo Socialite" and "Mystery of Missing Socialite Continues," important because that mystery is a key to the horror within the storage locker that ultimately involves the Nazis and the summoning of a demon.

Del Toro was in Buffalo in late February and early March of 2020, along with actors Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara, among others, filming "Nightmare Alley." Buffalo City Hall, the Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building, Karpeles Manuscript Museum and the Howard Street Bridge are all in the movie.

The filmmaker was drawn to Buffalo for its period architecture and has been quoted as saying he wants to return. When asked at a Buffalo press conference for "Nightmare Alley" whether he would return here to make another film, del Toro's response was a quick "100%."

"The great thing about it is, unprompted, I’ve always been fascinated by the city," del Toro said about Buffalo. "It is true that every day that I’m here, I fall more and more in love with it."

Two of his previous films also had a Buffalo connection. His Oscar-winning "The Shape of Water" had sets from local collector Michael Meriso and his CooCooU27 supplied vintage pieces for the film. The opening of his 2015 Gothic horror romance "Crimson Peak" was set in Buffalo, N.Y., as the screen reads, during the Pan-Am Exposition, although the scenes were shot in Kingston, Ont.