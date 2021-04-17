Local movie theaters are quietly reopening with limited hours, cautious optimism

"AMC had it set up responsibly," Hanley said. "It's not an environment with lots of talking and it's a huge room. People were well-spaced and I felt pretty safe."

Movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity or up to 50 people. At the boutique movie house the Screening Room Arts Cafe in Amherst, tables, chairs and other seating have been spaced 6 feet apart in "pods" with a total capacity of 25 to 30 people. At the larger single-screen Aurora and North Park theaters, capacity is 50 people.

The Transit Drive-In, which has different restrictions as an outdoor venue, is letting in up to 650 cars total across its five screens, instead of the 1,500 it is allowed.

“We made a decision that even though we could open at 50%, we would open smaller to make people comfortable,” Transit Drive-In owner Rick Cohen said. “We picked 650 vehicles as a comfortable number for our customers. People are spaced out and vehicles are spaced 10 feet apart. People feel more comfortable. We’re still in the midst of this thing."