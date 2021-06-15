Local filmmaker presents honest, personal depiction of mental health with Pan-American's debut feature, 'Mother’s Day'

“When you're in a big argument like that, [you] don't really get to cut away or jump around or have a break,'' Carlson said. “We really liked the effect it was creating, you're kind of stuck with these two people who need to find a way to resolve the argument.”

“They get one shot” the film’s poster quips, referencing both the continuous take and opportunity to heal the mother and son relationship.

“We [filmed] the entire movie four times, like you would a play,” Carlson explained, with lighting, weather, neighbors and environmental sounds as variables in which cast and crew had to be prepared for. “We had an ambulance go by at a very powerful time, which was great, so that makes it in the final movie.”

Ludwig felt comfortable with the nontraditional way of filming.

“I felt much more at home going at it like a play,” Ludwig said. “A lot of movie actors, that's kind of not their cup of tea, they’re used to stopping and doing a page and stopping and doing it again and stopping, whereas, when I come from a theater background, that's natural for me is, OK, we'll just do it once.”