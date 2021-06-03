John Krasinski's idea puts teen actor in lead of 'A Quiet Place Part II'

I know you did most of your own stunts. What was the most challenging or scary?

Simmonds: There is a scene where the alien is supposed to grab the car and rip off the back windshield. I was in the car and crouched down in there and I was scared for a little bit because in my mind, I thought, “Something could hit me in the head.” They said, “Just make sure you stay down. Don't even pop your head up, even for a second.” Of course, I was nervous about that scene, and it took a couple takes to get it, but it worked out. What a relief, right?

I know aliens are computer-generated, but was something happening to actually pop open the top of the car?

Simmonds: They had a stunt actor who was behind the car, holding this metal claw. He kept hitting the back of the car, just to break through the roof. He was wearing a green suit so they could edit him out later.

Oftentimes when we had scenes with the aliens, we had a person in a green suit using a cardboard box or different props to help make the scene feel like it was going to be effective and we could help emulate that experience.