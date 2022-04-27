Jewish Film Festival to offer films from seven countries

A dozen movies from seven countries will highlight the 2022 Buffalo International Jewish Film Festival.

The three-week festival, from April 28 to May 19, includes a mix of virtual and in-person movies. It will screen half of the films at the Dipson Amherst Theatre, the first time since 2019 that the festival is back in a movie theater due to Covid-19. The first five films of the festival, now in its 37th year, will be shown online, followed by a film at the Transit Drive-In on May 12. The remaining six films will screen at the Amherst Theatre from May 12 to 18.

"The films we get are based on quality, on Jewish themes or from Israel, and we like diversity," said Michael Silverman of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo's 11-member selection committee.

This year's films are from Russia, Spain, Argentina, Germany, France, Israel and the United States.

"These are excellent films you'd otherwise never get to see," Silverman said. "None of these are on the main streaming services."

Silverman said he is excited for the festival to present the Israeli film "Image of Victory," about the first battle Israel had with Egypt after announcing its independence.

"It's an epic," he said. "It's filled with war action. it's got heroes. It's got romance. It's got humor."

Silverman is also high on the Argentinean mockumentary "Red Star," "about a fictional female spy whose exploits included helping to catch Nazi war criminal Adolph Eichmann.

"It's a very unusual and very clever film," he said. "This one just knocked me out."

Another favorite of Silverman's: "Here We Are," an Israeli film about a graphic artist and his attachment to his adult son with developmental disabilities who is to be institutionalized.

"It almost seems like he needs to be with the son more than the son needs to be with him," Silverman said. "I felt it was a very moving film."

Here is the schedule:

Showing online

"A Radiant Girl," streaming April 28-30. (France, 98 minutes, French with English subtitles.) A 19-year-old Jewish girl living an exciting life in 1942 Paris doesn't see the dark clouds gathering.

"My Dearest Enemy," streaming May 1-3. (Israel, 100 minutes, Hebrew with English subtitles.) A Jewish artist and an Israeli Arab professor struggle to keep their friendship against strong opposition from their family and friends. Also: Tuesday Talkback with Director Tzipi Trope at 7 p.m. May 3.

"Wet Dog," streaming May 4-6. (Germany, 103 minutes, Hebrew with English subtitles.) A Jewish teenager who moves to an Arab district in Berlin tries unsuccessfully to fit in.

"Xueta Island: A Hidden History," streaming May 7-9. (Spain, 63 minutes, Spanish, Catalan, English with subtitles.) The documentary explores the legacy of the Xuetas, a group of families on the Balearic island of Majorca believed to be descendants of the island's Inquisition-era Jewish population.

"Red Star," May 10-12. (Argentina, 72 minutes, Spanish with English subtitles.) A mockumentary tells the fictional story of a 1930s-era Purim beauty queen who becomes a spy undermining the Nazi cause.

Showing at Transit Drive-In (6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport)

"The Raft," 7:30 p.m. May 12. (Israel, 90 minutes, Hebrew with English subtitles). Three teenagers build a raft to set sail to Cyprus to attend a soccer match, risking their lives and having life-changing experiences in the process.

Showing at Amherst Theatre (3500 Main St.)

"Kiss Me Kosher," 4 p.m. May 13, 7:30 p.m. May 16. (Israel, 101 minutes, Hebrew with English subtitles.) A romantic comedy features clashing families and cultures as they prepare for a same-sex wedding between German and Jewish women.

"Here We Are," 7:30 p.m. May 14 and 4 p.m. May 16. (Israel, 94 minutes.) A father struggles with taking his adult autistic son to live in an institution.

"Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen," 1 p.m. May 15. (United States, 88 minutes.) Director Norman Jewison, cast and crew recall anecdotes on the making of the 1971 filmed version of the Broadway hit, "Fiddler on the Roof."

"Three Minutes - A Lengthening," 7:30 p.m. May 17. (Britain, 69 minutes.) A 3-minute home movie of a doomed Jewish town in Poland, taken before the Holocaust, provides clues to the people who lived there. A prerecorded Q&A will follow with Glenn Kurtz, author of "Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film."

"Image of Victory," 7:30 p.m. May 18. (Israel, 128 minutes, Hebrew, Arabic, Spanish with English subtitles.) A kibbutz in May 1948 fights against an Egyptian strike force, shortly after Israel announces its intention to formally declare independence.

"Song Searcher," 7:30 p.m. May 19. (Russia, 82 minutes.) Musical scholar Moyshe Beregovsky, beginning in the 1920s and working through the Holocaust, records and saves traditional music of Ukrainian Jews at great personal cost. Also, Thursday talkback will follow with David Zakalik, editor of the Beregovski Reading Circle.

Tickets and passes

Individual tickets: $10 JCC members, $13.50 nonmembers.

Festival pass: $100 JCC members, $135 nonmembers.

Drive-in film: (not included in Festival pass): $18 JCC members; $24 nonmembers.

JCC member discounted tickets only available online at jccbuffalo.org/bijff

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

