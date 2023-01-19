Jeff Simon: You don't have to love classical music to know that 'Tar' is an achievement in filmmaking

"Tar" is sensational.

It was not only one of the great films of 2022 but one of the great films of the past decade.

The National Society of Film Critics called it the film of the year. So did the New York Film Critics Circle who voted Cate Blanchett Best Actress. The Golden Globes selected Blanchett the Best Actress-Drama. The L.A. Film critics split their vote for Best Film between "Tar" and "Everything Everywhere All The Time."

Martin Scorsese was another whose praise of the film was high and passionate.

He told the New York Critics that many people "are despairing of the future of the art of film, especially for the younger generation. But that's in dark days. The clouds lifted when I saw Todd Fields' film 'Tar.' " Unlike most of the films he sees, he said he didn't know where Fields' film was going, as he watched. The director made it "so that we exist in her head. We experience through her perception. The world is her time, chronology and space because of the music she lives by. And we don't know where the film's going. We must follow the character down her strange upsetting road to her even stranger final destination."

Her name is Lydia Tar. She is a classical pianist, a composer and the conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic. Leonard Bernstein was one of her mentors.

The film's soul, said Scorsese, is "the brutal architecture of her soul." We first get an inkling of that when we see her verbally brutalize a small child who made things hard for her daughter at school. It all comes home to us eventually when her complex romantic life as a "U-haul lesbian" brings her to woke-era disgrace, public explosion and ignominy.

With all of that praise, the film is not without important dissent.

Mentioned in the film is conductor Marin Alsop whose autobiography bears many of the same signposts as Tar – Bernstein's mentorship, the conductor post in a major European orchestra (the Vienna Radio Symphony is Alsop's) and a settled marriage to a wife who's an instrumentalist (a horn player in Alsop's case) and a child.

In a Los Angeles Times story, Alsop said that when she heard about the film, she was understandably concerned. "Once I saw it, I was no longer concerned. I was offended. I was offended as a woman, I was offended as a conductor, I was offended as a lesbian." What could be more understandable, given her own biography?

She worried that "people may get confused about what's real and what's not. ... To have an opportunity to portray a woman in that role and to make her an abuser – for me that was heartbreaking. All women and all feminists should be bothered by that." Because it's not really about women conductors. It's about women in positions of power. "To assume women will either behave identical to men or become hysterical, crazy, insane, is to perpetuate something we've already seen in films so many times before."

For obvious reasons, she and Scorsese are on opposite sides when the subject is Fields' film.

Not only do I not know Alsop but, other than her bare bones biography, I know nothing about her but her performances on record that I've been delighted to review favorably very often.

I tend to think that Fields made his romantic abuser in an attempt at universalizing the brutalities of romantic and on-the-job life and exploitation.

Most of us would agree that the current exemplars of sexual abuse among the famous are almost entirely male. But I think many have encountered predatory examples of both sexes, however different the ratios.

Fields' tale is about a brutal, ambitious and conniving genius who has achieved something resembling occupational omnipotence and uses it to toss people around with far less concern than she would musical notes in her compositions.

For all the praise that has greeted the film, it has not, by any definition, been a financial success. Its production and promotion budget was said to be $35 million and its initial domestic box office was less than $9 million.

None of which surprises me in the slightest. I can't imagine how anyone thought it would make a lot of money. Classical music is a subject of waning interest in our post-rock, post-rap media society in the 21st century.

It is, though, deeply important to me. It's why "Tar's" phenomenal accuracy stunned me. Forget personalities. The film's immersion in the world of classical music is total, and magnificently precise.

So aware are details is this movie that a major plot point occurs when Lydia quotes, to one of her most philistine college conducting students, Edgar Varese's sneering '20s anti-Semitic opinion of Jews espousing the music of Black Americans. It requires some historical background to tell you about that.

Varese was, arguably, the most important avant-garde composer of the 20th century. Some of us grew up revering him and his music.

What we never knew were either his politics or his prejudices. As time went on, it seems Varese didn't either.

It came as a shock to me, then, when I read in Alex Ross' terrific book "The Rest Is Noise" that Varese and composer Carl Ruggles routinely disparaged Jewish and Black people.

I knew about Ruggles (whose complete works were monumentally recorded by Michael Tilson Thomas – whose grandparents were Yiddish theater stars – and the Buffalo Philharmonic) but I was shocked to discover that about Varese.

If you read John Strausbaugh's history of Greenwich Village (called simply "The Village"), you learn that Varese was a "well-liked presence in the Village through the '50s, especially admired by the jazzmen Charles Mingus, Charlie Parker and David Amram, who heard parallels between jazz and Varese's experiments with atonal and electronic sounds." "Bebop appealed to" Varese, the author tells us and "he'd go to Village clubs to hear it." In 1957, he conducted a free jazz workshop with Mingus, Art Farmer and Teo Macero.

Different struggling modern music groups accounted for a lot of the hostility between Varese and Ruggles and the friends of Aaron Copland – most notably, the hugely powerful Bernstein in later years.

I wouldn't dream of trying to sanitize Varese's early life prejudices, but time changed him enormously.

He was, as an experimentalist, a shameless elitist. "Tar" is a shamelessly elitist movie. The trouble with the supposedly toxic idea of "elitism" is that in America we have only one way of understanding it, which is mathematical. It's all a numbers game, what one person once described as "our obsession with nose-counting." Which TV shows get the most viewers? Which movies make the most money? Which books sell the most copies?

The trouble is that it describes all of us at one time or another. If you don't care about hockey, those who do might strike you as "elitist." If you're one of those who don't care about the Bills, you think Bills fans are an obnoxious minority.

Classical music has always appealed to an educated minority. That's never been more true than it is now. That doesn't make it insignificant.

I've long thought Fields a terrific filmmaker. His 2001 film "In the Bedroom" was one of the year's best, and I was excited to write about it.

"Tar" is an even more exciting film, and I'm even more excited to write about it.

What thrills me about "Tar" – and what I think Scorsese is getting at – is that it's a completely uncompromising film. No discernible effort has been made to dumb anything down.

I think that the compromises that may be required at showings of "Tar" are those made by the audience, not the filmmakers and performers. The film is brilliant and incredible.

Let me tell you a story about elitism and Hitchcock's masterpiece "Vertigo." I was 13 when I first saw it on its opening day. It changed the course of the rest of my life.

Others felt the same way. It was not even close to a financial success, though. Decades later, a poll of British critics declared it the greatest film ever made.

I don't think that will happen with "Tar."

But I think in time, its audience reputation will move toward catching up with critics. Even if you know nothing of classical music, Fields' film can devastate you with its progress toward its shattering ending.

It's about a brilliant artist incapable of allowing empathy and decency into her extraordinary art.

That is a subject higher than gender – one which gender is only really a part.

As understandable as it might be if any of us were Marin Alsop.