Jeff Simon: You can have 'The Sopranos' prequel. I would rather know what came after the original went dark

To me, at the time, it seemed like a subtly diabolical moment of meta-narrative on the part of the writers. One of the stunning and weird triumphs of "The Sopranos" as a TV show is that its star had the most labored breathing I've ever heard from a major actor.

You could, on every episode of "The Sopranos" hear Gandolfini breathing with so much difficulty through his nasal passages that you could hear it while others were talking. From the very beginning I remember watching the show and wondering why more of his friends, colleagues and employers were never able to get Gandolfini to a good allergist and perhaps even a surgeon to take care of his deviated septum.

Just another detail that went to give "The Sopranos" its unique cunning and make it one of the greatest shows in the history of television.

Which is precisely why the series' ending in 2007 was the greatest disappointment in the history of television. It was godawful. One moment, Tony and his family are in a restaurant while he absentmindedly flips through the anachronistic jukebox on his booth wall while Journey is heard. And the next, there was no picture. It was as if a movie projector went off track or a whole TV network went dark.