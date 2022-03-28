Jeff Simon: What Will Smith did at the Oscars could not have been more wrong. But I understand it

Well that will teach me.
There I was among the hordes complaining that this year's Oscarthon – as judged in advance – was going to be almost entirely without credibility or even interest.
And then, literally, BAM! Will Smith smacked Chris Rock in the mouth before winning a Best Actor Oscar and we all realized we had seen something we had never seen before and were unlikely ever to see again. (Especially if, as some are predicting, it becomes a reason to pack the Oscars in forever.)
As moments of dramatic conflict go, it beat the daylights out of Paddy Chayefsky's spoken public smackdown of Vanessa Redgrave after saying something at the podium Chayefsky considered anti-Semitic.
The reaction against Smith and pro-Rock wasn't unanimous but it was awfully close.
Not here.
I am NOT recommending that future Oscar winners of Best Actor awards go around smacking and cursing out offending comedians. However provoked it was – it was a very bad joke for many reasons – it was the legal definition of assault and that's never a good idea.
But I think I understand the storm inside Smith's head at the moment when Rock made the offending joke about Smith's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. There's history there.
First, a smattering of showbiz reaction to the most amazing Oscar moment many of us have ever seen – way beyond, even, that farrago when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway gave the Best Picture Oscar to the wrong winner.
What people said on social media after Sunday night:
Kathy Griffin: "Let me tell you something. It's a very bad practice to walk up on a stage and physically assault a comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith at comedy clubs and in theaters."
Tiffany Haddish, on the other hand said, "That's what a man is supposed to do."
Conan O'Brien, a classic comedian's take: "Just saw the Will Smith slap. Does anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?"
Rosie O'Donnell: "Bravo for Chris Rock not eviscerating Will Smith which he could do any day of the week ... a good display of (Smith's) toxic masculinity from a narcissistic madman."
The Motion Picture Academy: "The Academy does not condone violence in any form." According to the New York Post, it is now considering rescinding Smith's Oscar.
Presidential historian and political commentator Steven Beschloss: "Please explain to me how will Smith committing an assault on live TV in front of millions of people was making his wife and family more safe."
Rob Reiner: "Will Smith owes Chris Rock an apology. There is no excuse for what he did. He's lucky Chris is not filing assault charges. The excuses he made tonight were B.S."
Busy writer for Shonda Rhimes TV shows Krista Vernoff: "I think this night is evidence of the fact that we are all on the verge of a nervous breakdown and no one is saying it out loud."
Cher said she didn't understand why it happened. With exemplary sanity, Sophia Bush was one of those who said, "Violence isn't OK. Assault is never the answer. Also this is the second time Chris has made fun of Jada on the Oscar stage and tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down on someone's auto-immune disease."
Minnie Driver was careful and sensible when she said, "I really hope they make up later. It's hard to understand somebody in pain like that ... I understand all sides of it."
So do I.
Rock's joke was about Smith's current fashion to go through life bald. In 2018, Smith revealed publicly that she suffers from alopecia, the extreme hair loss disease that Mike Nichols also suffered from his whole life, even though only a handful of people knew it.
When Rock was the Oscar host in 2016, both Smiths boycotted to signify their anger at no nomination for either Smith or his film "Concussion" – which was quite good, as was Smith's performance.
Said Rock in his opening monologue "Jada's boycott of the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited." Rock ceded that it wasn't fair he wasn't nominated but "it's also not fair that Will was paid 20 million for 'The Wild, Wild West.' "
Except for that one and four or five other movies, I generally like Will Smith. I think he has learned how to be a joyous presence in many movies that he made popular (see "Independence Day," "Men in Black"). His forays into more serious roles haven't been huge successes but nor have they been unconvincing.
In "Ali" he showed a bit of Denzel Washington ambition Ý without shame. I was one of those who attended the film trip to see the film in advance. I was one of the many who didn't get a one-on-one with Smith. I was given the choice consolation prize of a one-on-one with his wife. I was glad to do it. She's an interesting woman by any assay – forthright, unusually candid, not afraid to be abrasive.
I remember finding the subtext of the interview interesting but also a bit odd. All through it, she seemed to be functioning as her husband's minister of information, a wifely press agent who was unembarrassed to compare her husband's infectiousness to Muhammad Ali's world-conquering charm, as one of its greatest celebrities.
Marriage is, by and large, a subtler thing when couples are doing business together. Marital partners are usually happy to talk partners up but with convincing reserve and realism. (See, for instance, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.) They know that other people are experienced marital partners and act accordingly.
Not Smith. She was the captain of Team Will and she was fascinatingly intense about it. Everything I have ever heard from him about her was similarly all-encompassing in their identification with each other's interests.
Imagine, then, that Chris Rock Oscar moment for Will Smith.
He was minutes away from achieving the greatest public nonmonetary reward of his life. The comedian who had, before, made a tough joke about his wife at the Oscars was, years later, making a stupid one about her appearance because of a medical condition she couldn't help and the hard decisions it required her to make.
Any human being with rudimentary sensitivity – even a tough-minded comedian – would be likely to pass up a cheap, thoughtless joke about it.
A smack in the mouth from her husband is a notably Draconian way to deal with Will Smith's problem. But a man who is just about to win an Oscar for playing Richard Williams, a devoted and demanding and relentless father of extraordinary athletic tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams might be easily understood to be no audience at all for a comedian's insensitive and thoughtless and stupid intrusions on his private life.
Comedians have as much right to be jerks as they do to be funny.
Oscar-winning actors don't have the legal right to smack them when they are.
But sympathetic onlookers might be understood to feel an actor's helpless frustration when a life pinnacle is besmirched with a full complement of bird droppings dropped on his life partner.
It took Will Smith a very long time to arrive where he did. He has, in his time, taken roles where his delivery was that of a very uneducated man of a sort Rock wouldn't touch on film with a 10-foot pole. See "King Richard," which won him an Oscar, and Robert Redford's film "The Legend of Bagger Vance."
Such a man at such a post-apprenticeship moment might well be understood to be ready to snap when he's being asked to be subservient, even though he's reached the top.
One more time.
His way of saying "no" wasn't the right way to go about it. But I think I understand it.