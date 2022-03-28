Jeff Simon: What Will Smith did at the Oscars could not have been more wrong. But I understand it

Said Rock in his opening monologue "Jada's boycott of the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited." Rock ceded that it wasn't fair he wasn't nominated but "it's also not fair that Will was paid 20 million for 'The Wild, Wild West.' "

Except for that one and four or five other movies, I generally like Will Smith. I think he has learned how to be a joyous presence in many movies that he made popular (see "Independence Day," "Men in Black"). His forays into more serious roles haven't been huge successes but nor have they been unconvincing.

In "Ali" he showed a bit of Denzel Washington ambition Ý without shame. I was one of those who attended the film trip to see the film in advance. I was one of the many who didn't get a one-on-one with Smith. I was given the choice consolation prize of a one-on-one with his wife. I was glad to do it. She's an interesting woman by any assay – forthright, unusually candid, not afraid to be abrasive.

I remember finding the subtext of the interview interesting but also a bit odd. All through it, she seemed to be functioning as her husband's minister of information, a wifely press agent who was unembarrassed to compare her husband's infectiousness to Muhammad Ali's world-conquering charm, as one of its greatest celebrities.