Jeff Simon: We may never see 'Batgirl' or 'Gore' ... and that's a shame

The "Batgirl" audience will understand. Well, sort of.

I am, under ordinary circumstances, open to almost any Batman movie. That's been true since Tim Burton's marvelous "Batman" gave us Michael Keaton in the black cowl and Jack Nicholson as The Joker – whose unforgettable question was "where does he get those WONDERFUL toys?"

Christopher Nolan's Batman movie with Christian Bale and the posthumous Oscar winner Heath Ledger as The Joker, impressed me a few years later as a "$180 million art movie."

Let me freely confess to being less than avidly anticipating all the Batman spinoffs that the comic book movie business can grind out – perhaps least of all that fantasy for another demographic "Batgirl" – but I must also confess that just for the giggles I'd love to see a major movie so bad that a major studio like Warner Bros. was willing to put $90 million and seven months of shooting in Scotland on a shelf, never to be seen or heard from again by a living soul.

How bad does a movie have to be before a studio throws $90 million into the garbage rather than let it be seen by an audience? If you think that doesn't tickle my fancy just a little, let me assure you that I am, as so many people are, a lifelong student of Hollywood absurdity, utterly fascinated by all those things that can go wrong when Hollywood studios offer their 10,000th installment of a reliable franchise.

That is notably different from the young, comic book movie devotees who, for their own reasons, were looking forward to the latest incarnation of "Batgirl."

But, as it now stands, it's a goner. It will never be seen by human eyes outside Warner studios screening rooms.

Poor quality may not be the only reason that the studio decided to leave it for dead. You'll remember that during the worst days of the pandemic, Warner conceived of the notion of simultaneously opening movies in theaters and on HBO Max.

That was not exactly a popular notion outside of our living rooms and bedrooms. Scarlett Johansson, for one, calculated that her back-end share of the theater box office was going to be decimated and sued the company.

All reports are, at this moment, happiness is decidedly hard to find.

It would make sense if the latest movie slated for such a double opening were trashed just to bring a new thing in the world that nobody liked – aside from us couch and bed potatoes. There are, for different reasons, a few of us eager to get a look at a movie so offensive to profit hungry suits.

But that's nothing when it comes to the outright cancellation of truly promising movies.

In that category, I would nominate what I think is the leader by far at the moment: Netflix' "Gore," which has been sitting on a shelf since 2018 unscanned by human eyeballs. The reason couldn't be simpler: It stars Kevin Spacey, who plays Gore Vidal, the great novelist, critic, essayist and magisterial renegade sensibility in America's literary aristocracy.

At the time the movie was about to be released, Spacey began to be the target of accusations of sexual assault, including one allegation by an adult actor who said he had been victimized by Spacey when that actor was 14. Soon, a few young men associated with Spacey's hit Netflix series "House of Cards" were launching similar allegations. The show went on without him starring Robin Wright. That, however, required paring the planned 13 episodes to eight. And that recently resulted in a court judgement against Spacey that he owes the series' production company $31 million.

I couldn't possibly be less interested in condoning Spacey's despicable behavior. If he is found guilty of any crimes, he should suffer every penalty the law provides, up to and including incarceration.

But here is the trouble: Spacey the professional is a very good actor of a sort. No, he is not Daniel Day Lewis but as a highly trained actor in roles requiring elements of parody or outré music hall theatricality – as "House of Cards" so juicily did – he was likely to be good at the very least and quite possibly brilliant.

Asking such a man – the star of TV's most predatory political melodrama – to play Gore Vidal in a bio-movie is brilliant.

I'm appalled that his personal sexual behavior out in the world is subject to such widespread castigation but his talent is a separate issue. And his talent made him an inspired choice to play Vidal.

The whole project couldn't be more promising. It's based on Jay Parini's Vidal memoir "Empire of Self" in which Parini writes of his long friendship with Vidal when the older writer became something of a mentor to Parini. And that's what the movie is about.

Not only is it well-cast down the line (Michael Stuhlbarg plays Vidal's life partner Howard Austin) but the film was written and directed by Michael Hoffman, previously known for a startlingly good movie called "The Last Station" in which Christopher Plummer played Leo Tolstoy.

Almost anyone can see at this point that this was a high-level and ambitious production. And that is the whole problem. That's what made it so easy to kill. Shameless attempts at quality never have enough friends in the movie business.

Without a huge, waiting, commercial audience, it's just a tax write-off waiting to happen, no matter how promising it may have been.

I wrote a short review of Parini's "Empire of Self" for the Buffalo News book page when it was first published and I was impressed. Despite Parini's friendship with Vidal in some of his worst years, he was clear-headed about his friend and mentor being both "angel" and "monster." (That last word is not overstated. In his final years, Vidal's cranky politics had devolved to the point where he was writing public approval of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. It's not for nothing that Parini wrote that some of his experience with Vidal was "unforgivable.")

I'm not alone in thinking a lot about "cancel culture" lately.

One of the biggest cancellations and crash landings lately was Blake Bailey's biography of Philip Roth, which was withdrawn from publication by Norton two weeks after it was published to rapturous reviews following a rash of gruesome stories about Bailey and his behavior early in life as a prep school teacher.

What happened then is that the book was published by Skyhorse Publications which will, in April, publish Bailey's account of cancel culture and his encounter with it called "Repellant: Philip Roth, Me Too and Me."

The trouble with commercial movies is that they are major businesses all to themselves. A film that is once forsaken for whatever reason, will have no friends if it doesn't have a waiting audience.

I'm not enough of one for "Gore" nor certainly are the sum total of us who read "Empire of Self" and saw "The Last Station."

Movies are a business. Only inadvertently are they also unquestionably an art, despite the frequency of high intentions.

If they were purely an art, we could have the cinematic equivalent of Skyhorse, a publisher of last resort. We could, therefore, have something like the great French impressionist painters had when rejected by French academicians of 1863 so they exhibited instead in what was called the "Salon des Refusés" to showcase their "neglected" works. Among the painters who brought 1,000 visitors a day to their gallery were Manet, Courbet, Cezanne, Pissarro and Whistler.

Wouldn't it be grand to have a cable channel – or an easily available streaming site on the web – that could be the electronic equivalent of a Salon des Refusés for movies that have been rejected and forsaken?

I think the answer with "Gore" will be time. Eventually, it will have a life, despite its catastrophically misguided star.

Spacey has made a thriller in exile called "Peter Five Eight." Judging from its trailer online, it seems to be negligible scare stuff.

It's unlikely, then, that a behemoth audience response will pull into public existence Hoffman's "Gore" with its central role inhabited by an actor whose life has managed to be even more objectionable than the aging, reckless writer he played.