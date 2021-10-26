Jeff Simon: Tragedy on the set of 'Rust' brings back long-ago lessons of respect for guns

I never knew his full name. I knew his first name but it happened so long ago that it's long gone too. Let's call him Frank.

Frank was the first person I thought of when reading the news about Alec Baldwin's accidental fatal shooting of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" in Santa Fe, N.M.

Frank was the riflery counselor for the sleepaway Adirondack summer camp I went to for four years in the mid-'50s. The most salient detail I remember about him was being told he was a Korean War veteran.

And yet there he was teaching spoiled brats like me and my fellow campers how to shoot .22 rifles for fun at summer camp.

I was weirdly proficient at doing it. Before the summer was over, I had gotten one of the more advanced "sharpshooter" medals they were giving out. I didn't wear glasses back then and it seems more of my bullet holes hit the target than some other guys in my group. Blind luck, I say now.