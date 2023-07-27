Sorry, but I just couldn't help it.

I just couldn't watch the good but decidedly overrated drama "Oppenheimer" without fitting it into my life story.

There's a fancy word for doing this, of course. The word, for the philosophically minded, is "solipsism," the idea that your mind is where everything takes primacy. Think of it as egotism and megalomania accompanied by throat-clearing and a professorial tone.

Lay that aside for the moment. Consider that America's movie theater owners are still celebrating the "Barbenheimer" movie opening weekend as "truly fantastic." One quick look revealed a total of $520 million box office.

The reason I couldn't get my brain entirely out of watching "Oppenheimer" is generational. Those born in my birthday year were officially born in the first year of the nuclear age.

I was born four months before V-E (victory in Europe) day during World War II. Four months after that, with the Japanese still determined to prosecute what they started at Pearl Harbor, came the semi-apocalyptic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. V-J Day – victory in Japan – happened a month later on Sept. 2. The war was over.

It wasn't called "the nuclear age" yet. We needed the H-bomb for that. It was, at first, the "atomic age." And "Oppenheimer" is a pretty good and serious biopic about the one man who – more than any other – is responsible for bringing it forth, J. Robert Oppenheimer. Yes, it was Einstein and Szilard's 1939 letter to Roosevelt that occupied square one, but it was Oppenheimer's Manhattan Project full of scientists in the middle of America that built the demonic thing and awakened the Japanese to the hellish folly of continuing to prosecute a "world" war.

The early years of the nuclear age were more than a little ridiculous, looked at decades later. I remember hiding under my school desk during "duck and cover" air raid tests, as if nuclear annihilation was going to be stopped by 2 inches of wood atop a school desk.

I was too young to "watch" TV news yet, but I remember John Cameron Swayze in the new nuclear age dropping names like Klaus Fuchs (project leaker) and Oppenheimer (controversial head).

I remember my major revelation about it when our Nichols class read John Hersey's horrific book "Hiroshima" through the auspices of a magnificent teacher named Richard Ohler.

His son Rick recently told me that at the end of the war his father was in the Philippines awaiting an expected invasion of Japan. If it had happened, the casualties would have been cataclysmic in number on both sides.

But no. Rick thinks his father's life might well have been saved by Oppenheimer's Manhattan Project scientists and what they provided at Hiroshima and Nagasaki. And when Oppenheimer first beheld what they had brought forth, he famously quoted the Bhagavad Gita: "Now I am become death, destroyer of worlds." (With typical smart aleckry, writer/director Christopher Nolan introduces it first when Oppenheimer tells a naked lover he's teaching himself Sanskrit.)

We are, as everyone has long known, talking about a movie summer here where we're used to stuff like "Mission Impossible" and "Indiana Jones" and that newcomer "Barbie" brought forth by Greta Gerwig and her life and writing partner Noah Baumbach in their own little Manhattan Project of post-woke wise acreage.

Or, the answer to the question, "What do you get when you cross a Mattel toy with 21st century feminist rowdiness?

I must confess having good reasons not to rush to "Barbie" despite a behemoth box office that was predictable months ago. Once again, solipsism stole my attention.

I've got some frustrating personal history with Barbie. On one of my daughter's childhood Christmases or birthdays, she had just been to the house of a friend who owned a Barbie Townhouse. It was childhood love at first sight. She just had to have one at her next gift-receiving extravaganza.

So help me, I swear I spent the next two whole months hitting every toy and department store in Western New York looking for the coveted item.

No such luck. Nobody had them anymore. What I wound up giving her on her big occasion was a crummy substitute. (There is a Christmas book somewhere in someone collecting all the adult tales of much-desired children's presents that could never be delivered.)

I have since looked up the talismanic item online and as far as I can determine it is 3 feet tall and features, yes, an elevator in the middle.

Bad news for me. (Mattel, too. I would have mortgaged half my life to buy one.)

But I have even worse news for Mattel despite its inspiring a hip new movie. When my daughter and her two female buddies in the neighborhood played "Barbies" that was their generic word for "dolls." Not only that, when they played with them, they immediately ripped off whatever clothes might still cling to them so that their corporate identities (nurse, cowgirl, whatever) were wiped out. The kids could then supply their own with their undressed minimalist "Barbies."

I would often overhear some of how these playtimes proceeded and it was always extraordinary – a combination of playtime roles put together out of their own families and TV shows and movies and books and whatever else happened to park somewhere prominently in their solipsistic brains for that day. No corporate spewer of rubber and plastic could possibly compete.

Listening to children playing is, so help me, one of the amazing experiences in all of parenthood. I'm not sure, therefore, I want to rush to see what Gerwig and Baumbach have made of it.

I have enormous respect for what they attempted. And for "Oppenheimer" – a movie asking to be made and remade whenever someone gets the yearning. (Roland Joffe famously did it before with "Fat Man and Little Boy," a bad movie with a very good and memorable performance by Paul Newman as Oppenheimer's U.S. Army superior.)

Flipping it out for this movie summer with a first-rate cast (Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr. as his soft-spoken weasely antagonist Lewis Strauss.)

I wish that Oppenheimer's fight to keep his security clearance had a fraction as much power as his leadership over a group of fractious intellectuals and geniuses redefining the idea of power in the physical universe.

But for all Nolan's smarts and ingenuity, "Oppenheimer" can't help but end its drama at the plot place where some of the most brilliant men on the planet are subsumed by aggrandized office politics.

Still, somewhat incredibly in the summer of 2023, there it is – "Oppenheimer," which, with great cultural hilarity, opened the same day as "Barbie," the Queen of Plastic.

This is really some country we've got here, you know?